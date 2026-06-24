How to Survive Fashion Week? Ask Conan Gray (EXCLUSIVE)

You don’t even realize how hard Fashion Week actually is, and that’s even when it’s not 100 degrees in a city that doesn't believe in air conditioning. While you might spend months preparing for the week, you inevitably end up as a noctambulist — sleep-deprived and ambling from runway show to after party to after-after party. You get maybe three hours of sleep, and then you wake up just to do it all over again the next day. So how does everyone not merely survive Fashion Week but thrive? Just ask Conan Gray.

First thing first: room service. Upon arising, Gray orders a spread of pastries, fruit, and a coffee. Actually, make that a cappuccino because he is in Paris after all. In his plush bath robe, the musician sips his drink and reads the handwritten welcome note that accompanied his feast. Ah, the royal treatment.

The bellhop knocks, delivering the superbly super-sized suit that Giorgio Armani is providing for Gray to wear to its Spring/Summer 2027 runway show. As an admittedly futile attempt to beat the heat, he’s forgoing the shirt to instead loosely button his blazer atop bare chest.

All suited up, it’s now time for coffee number two. Gray gets this one in a to-go cup, just in case he doesn’t finish it before he’s ready. There’s still hair and makeup to do because, yes, real men wear makeup (and Armani cologne to boot). Finally, Gray is ready to go, but his cup is empty, so coffee number three it is!

courtesy Conan Gray 1 / 7

Only now can the singer escape the hotel room and into the awaiting car service. He pulls up to the Armani show, where it’s people-watching central. Gray fits swimmingly into the sea of shapely suits and shapelier dresses that decorate the beautiful people in the garden.

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As the hour ticks on, it’s clear that just keeping it bare-chested underneath his blazer wasn’t quite enough. There is only one thing after all that can truly combat the harsh Parisian sun: a fridge cigarette. Or, to Americans, a frosty Diet Coke.

Following the runway show, a cocktail party, and shmoozing, Gray can finally crash in his fancy schmancy hotel bed. And this is just an ordinary over-the-top day of fashion and fêtes. The secret to a perfect fashion week day? Caffeine.

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