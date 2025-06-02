Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Square-Toed Converse?!

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

The new Converse All Star Square Toe OX subtly reinvents one of the most iconic sneakers of all time. At a glance, it’s still your classic Converse Chuck Taylor with a canvas upper, rubber sole, and metal eyelets. But look closer, and that familiar rounded toe has been traded for something a little more… squared off.

This minor geometric tweak of the classic Converse Chuck Taylor might seem small, but it changes everything. With a square toe, the timeless high-top sneaker suddenly feels sleeker, more directional, almost like a dress shoe in its clunky elegance.

It's a wild remix that doesn’t mess with the Converse DNA too much while still catering to a trend that’s very of the moment.

Think of it as Converse channeling a bit of the same energy we’ve seen in their previous collaboration with Rick Owens’s square-toe sneakers, and from brands like Maison Margiela. But Converse’s square-toed Chucks are more wearable, more democratic, and honestly, more everyday casual.

Available in two classic monochrome colorways, the square-toed Converse Chuck Taylor shoe keeps things monochrome and modern.

Bonus: the square toe gives you a little more room up front, making these not just cooler, but potentially comfier too. A win-win.

The square-toed Chucks are also a pretty easy yes for anyone looking to go next-level on their sneaker rotation without fully jumping into the avant-garde deep end. 

It’s proof that sometimes, a small shift in shape makes a huge difference. And in this case, Converse nailed it.

Unfortunately, the square-toed Chucks are exclusive to Converse Japan but several similarly progressive styles are already available on the global Converse website.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
