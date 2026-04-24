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With Italian Leather Weave, Converse’s Nike-Backed Chuck Taylor Goes Full Bottega

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Converse's next First String sneaker? Unbe-weave-able and Bottega-coded.

The line consisting of the finest Chuck Taylors ever has returned with a new hand-woven leather sneaker that oozes Bottega Veneta vibes, but in an All-Star way.

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Converse's Chuck Taylor All Star Woven Leather was even designed in Italy by artisans who spent hours weaving this luxurious brown leather on the high-end Chuck Taylor model. They even took the extra time to add an embroidered snake detail, which can be seen slithering in between the woven leather moments on the upper.

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And it's a First String sneaker, after all. So, in addition to the Bottega-level weave, expect the usual top-tier fixings, like the grippy Vibram outsoles, plus a combination of Converse CX foam and Nike Air for an ultra-cushioned experience.

As nice as things are under the hood, Converse's First String sneakers look even better on the outside. So far into the line's relaunch, the brand has released luxurious snakeskin sneakers and mega-creamy leather steppers.

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It wouldn't be the first time we've gotten some Bottega-ish leather Chuck Taylors before. First String just took them to another level of luxury.

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The Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Woven Leather sneakers are expected to release on May 5 at select retailers. Given that the most recent First String sneakers retail for around $250, expect a similar price, if not more, for the Italian leather Chucks.

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Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
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