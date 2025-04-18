Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Is COS the Cool, Cost-Conscious Clothing Line of Right Now?

Written by Tayler Adigun in Style
COS already established itself as a power player in the world of cost-effective, trend-savvy fashion but it's time is now. by hitting that delicate balance between season-free staples and a price point that doesn't rival the average cost of rent in most major cities, COS already set itself up for success.

But COS' Spring/Summer 2025 collection campaign speaks to something loftier. This isn't merely a budget-savvy label, this is seriously stylish stuff.

The collection's price points start $25 for a ribbed tank top and peak around the $1,400 mark for a shearling-lined Nappa jacket, timely pricing for a global economy set to be ravaged by tariffs. But we're not merely talking dollar and cents. We're talking presentation.

COS has really hit its stride in terms of showcasing the goods, achieving a louche look not so dissimilar from many of today's modestly stylish makers. Its newest campaign incorporates film grain and shades of golden hour, for one, smartly bathing clothes in a warm glow.

As always, the menswear collection features well-structured trousers, pleated chino shorts and barrel-leg pants. Classic fashion staples like bombers and Harrington-style jackets are reframed, with the former relaxing in breezy linen and the latter fortified with water-repellent cotton twill that sheds the Harrington's elderly leanings.

These pieces are as solid as ever but the way that they're spotlighted is what's making a very good case for COS to be recognized for its clothes, not merely its powerful bags.

See, many a COS bag has gone viral online in the wake of its world-conquering quilted crossbody, including its small Studio bowling bag.

While the COS bag looks a lot like The Row’s wildly popular Margaux bag, the COS bag is about $4,650 cheaper.

There are points to be made about inspiration vs. imitation, to be sure — remember that COS is operated by H&M, one of the world's largest low-cost retailers — but COS’ bowling bag still took over TikTok thanks to its practicality as a workwear bag and price point.

Still, COS is more than a viral bag brand. It may actually just be straight-up cool.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
