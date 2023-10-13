Knit-Picking: 13 Cardigans For Fall

The humble cardigan has had a veritable glow-up in recent years. From being a staple for senior citizens to getting experimented with on the runway, you can now find the knitwear style everywhere — the cardigan's rightful place as a wardrobe staple has been cemented in the past few seasons.

And there's no shortage of outfits to back that up, from the street style OG Pharrell to The Mandalorian Pedro Pascal. But nobody has consistently backed the corner of cardigans quite like Tyler, The Creator.

While being at the forefront of fashion's continued preppy resurgence, through both his highly-coveted everyday style and his own brand le FLEUR (check out its upcoming Lacoste collab for some incredible knitwear), the California native has been a key player in changing the perception around cardigans.

Thanks in large part to his early adoption of cardigans all those years back, there's now no denying the power of a knit in 2023.

And as we enter the cold depths of fall and winter, we're once again looking for cozy knitwear to wrap up in during the increasingly cold weather. And we're once again searching for the best cardigans on the market.

From the fuzziest of fuzzy mohair to distressed cardigans that are literally hanging on by a thread, down below you can find our favorite cardigans for fall.

Shop some of the best cardigans on the market below.

Carhartt WIP Baru Jacquard Cardigan

Baru Jacquard Cardigan $170 Carhartt WIP Buy at Slam Jam

Carhartt WIP's FW23 collection focuses on the Bloomsbury Group — a set of English writers, artists, and philosophers from the early 20th century — and comes with paisley prints inspired by its tastes. One of those prints covers this cardigan in an all-over style.

Bonsai Oversized Knit Cardigan

Bonsai's knitwear is in a class of its own, utilizing a variety of techniques for the most eye-catching final product possible. An embossed, 3D finish creates a distinctive wave pattern on this oversized cardigan.

COMME des GARÇONS SHIRT x Lacoste Asymmetric Cardigan

Asymmetric Cardigan $515 COMME des GARÇONS SHIRT x Lacoste Buy at Slam Jam

Something that COMME des GARÇONS SHIRT regularly experiments with, this collaborative cardigan with Lacoste comes with an asymmetric cut. This results in an unconventional, lob-sided fit that turns a conservative piece into an experimental one.

Acne Studios Brushed Wool Cardigan

Brushed Wool Cardigan $650 Acne Studios Buy at Highsnobiety

Courtesy of Scandinavian label Acne Studios, this fluffy number buttons up all the way to the top — offering different styling options to your typical cardi.

HS05 Brushed Alpaca Cardigan

Brushed Alpaca Cardigan $240 Highsnobiety HS05 Buy at Highsnobiety

Bringing all the fuzz and fluff you could need, this cardigan is crafted from midweight superfine alpaca that's brushed for extra texture. Made in Peru, the knitwear piece also features a boxy fit with a slight crop in the body.

Maison Margiela Knit Argyle Cardigan

Maison Margiela's selection of distressed knitwear is (literally) hanging on by a thread. The thick threads that make up the argyle patterns on this cardigan hang from the bottom of the designs and hold together cut-out holes in its body.

Séfr Kaito Cardigan

One of the things that the Swedish brand Séfr excels in is subtly elevating staple pieces. This cardigan is a prime example, detailed with a fluffy mohair-blend fabric, boxy fit, and light brown buttons.

Stüssy Stripe Cardigan

Adorned with thick red and purple stripes running down it, Stüssy's cardigan is a colorful and eye-catching knitwear option.

Ahluwalia Studio Ongoye Knit Cardigan

If there's one thing you can expect from an Ahluwalia collection, it's lots of patterns. This cardigan features a soundwave motif that's used across her newest release — including on a matching fluffy hat.

Sacai Mohair Knit Cardigan

A more lightweight option than some of the thick mohair knits on this list, Sacai's cardigan has button-down closures on either side to create a looser fit.

Meta Campania Collective Michel Cardigan

Michel Exaggerated Rib Cashmere Hooded Cardigan $3190 Meta Campania Collective Buy at Highsnobiety

Something we found out in a recent interview is that Meta Campania Collective seeks to create clothing of the highest quality without compromise. In the case of this knit cardigan, that means crafting it from Italian cashmere with a saddle shoulder and an intricate intarsia monogram.

DEVÁ STATES Lhasa Cardigan

More than just an eye-catching, fluffy cardigan, this design from DEVÁ STATES can double up as a chess board in case you ever want to play a game on the go.

Mihara Yasuhiro Frayed-Hem Knitted Cardigan

Frayed-Hem Knitted Cardigan $640 Mihara Yasuhiro Buy at Matches

There's a skillful art to distressing clothing and Mihara Yasuhiro is one of the best at it. This cardigan has an oversized, slouchy fit and is detailed through frayed edges at the hem and cuffs.

