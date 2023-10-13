Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Knit-Picking: 13 Cardigans For Fall

in StyleWords By Louis Almond
Sign up to never miss a drop

The humble cardigan has had a veritable glow-up in recent years. From being a staple for senior citizens to getting experimented with on the runway, you can now find the knitwear style everywhere — the cardigan's rightful place as a wardrobe staple has been cemented in the past few seasons.

And there's no shortage of outfits to back that up, from the street style OG Pharrell to The Mandalorian Pedro Pascal. But nobody has consistently backed the corner of cardigans quite like Tyler, The Creator.

While being at the forefront of fashion's continued preppy resurgence, through both his highly-coveted everyday style and his own brand le FLEUR (check out its upcoming Lacoste collab for some incredible knitwear), the California native has been a key player in changing the perception around cardigans.

Thanks in large part to his early adoption of cardigans all those years back, there's now no denying the power of a knit in 2023.

And as we enter the cold depths of fall and winter, we're once again looking for cozy knitwear to wrap up in during the increasingly cold weather. And we're once again searching for the best cardigans on the market.

From the fuzziest of fuzzy mohair to distressed cardigans that are literally hanging on by a thread, down below you can find our favorite cardigans for fall.

Shop some of the best cardigans on the market below.

Carhartt WIP Baru Jacquard Cardigan

Image on Highsnobiety

Baru Jacquard Cardigan

$170

Carhartt WIP

Buy at Slam Jam

Carhartt WIP's FW23 collection focuses on the Bloomsbury Group — a set of English writers, artists, and philosophers from the early 20th century — and comes with paisley prints inspired by its tastes. One of those prints covers this cardigan in an all-over style.

Bonsai Oversized Knit Cardigan

Oversized Knit Cardigan

$640

Bonsai

Buy at Highsnobiety

Bonsai's knitwear is in a class of its own, utilizing a variety of techniques for the most eye-catching final product possible. An embossed, 3D finish creates a distinctive wave pattern on this oversized cardigan.

COMME des GARÇONS SHIRT x Lacoste Asymmetric Cardigan

Image on Highsnobiety

Asymmetric Cardigan

$515

COMME des GARÇONS SHIRT x Lacoste

Buy at Slam Jam

Something that COMME des GARÇONS SHIRT regularly experiments with, this collaborative cardigan with Lacoste comes with an asymmetric cut. This results in an unconventional, lob-sided fit that turns a conservative piece into an experimental one.

Acne Studios Brushed Wool Cardigan

Image on Highsnobiety

Brushed Wool Cardigan

$650

Acne Studios

Buy at Highsnobiety

Courtesy of Scandinavian label Acne Studios, this fluffy number buttons up all the way to the top — offering different styling options to your typical cardi.

HS05 Brushed Alpaca Cardigan

Image on Highsnobiety

Brushed Alpaca Cardigan

$240

Highsnobiety HS05

Buy at Highsnobiety

Bringing all the fuzz and fluff you could need, this cardigan is crafted from midweight superfine alpaca that's brushed for extra texture. Made in Peru, the knitwear piece also features a boxy fit with a slight crop in the body.

Maison Margiela Knit Argyle Cardigan

Knit Argyle Cardigan

$1660

Maison Margiela

Buy at Luisaviaroma

Maison Margiela's selection of distressed knitwear is (literally) hanging on by a thread. The thick threads that make up the argyle patterns on this cardigan hang from the bottom of the designs and hold together cut-out holes in its body.

Séfr Kaito Cardigan

Image on Highsnobiety

Kaito Cardigan

$380

Séfr

Buy at Highsnobiety

One of the things that the Swedish brand Séfr excels in is subtly elevating staple pieces. This cardigan is a prime example, detailed with a fluffy mohair-blend fabric, boxy fit, and light brown buttons.

Stüssy Stripe Cardigan

Image on Highsnobiety

Stripe Cardigan

$150

Stussy

Buy at ssense

Adorned with thick red and purple stripes running down it, Stüssy's cardigan is a colorful and eye-catching knitwear option.

Ahluwalia Studio Ongoye Knit Cardigan

Ongoye Knit Cardigan

$765

Ahluwalia Studio

Buy at Highsnobiety

If there's one thing you can expect from an Ahluwalia collection, it's lots of patterns. This cardigan features a soundwave motif that's used across her newest release — including on a matching fluffy hat.

Sacai Mohair Knit Cardigan

Mohair Knit Cardigan

$955

Sacai

Buy at Luisaviaroma

A more lightweight option than some of the thick mohair knits on this list, Sacai's cardigan has button-down closures on either side to create a looser fit.

Meta Campania Collective Michel Cardigan

Image on Highsnobiety

Michel Exaggerated Rib Cashmere Hooded Cardigan

$3190

Meta Campania Collective

Buy at Highsnobiety

Something we found out in a recent interview is that Meta Campania Collective seeks to create clothing of the highest quality without compromise. In the case of this knit cardigan, that means crafting it from Italian cashmere with a saddle shoulder and an intricate intarsia monogram.

DEVÁ STATES Lhasa Cardigan

Image on Highsnobiety

Lhasa Cardigan

$230

DEVÁ STATES

Buy at ssense

More than just an eye-catching, fluffy cardigan, this design from DEVÁ STATES can double up as a chess board in case you ever want to play a game on the go.

Mihara Yasuhiro Frayed-Hem Knitted Cardigan

Image on Highsnobiety

Frayed-Hem Knitted Cardigan

$640

Mihara Yasuhiro

Buy at Matches

There's a skillful art to distressing clothing and Mihara Yasuhiro is one of the best at it. This cardigan has an oversized, slouchy fit and is detailed through frayed edges at the hem and cuffs.

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

We Recommend
  • luxury fashion summer sales
    Here Are the Best Luxury Fashion Sales That Are Still Going
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Sneakers to Add to Your Rotation This Week
    • Style
  • blank hoodies
    The Best High-Quality Blank Sweats in Streetwear And Beyond
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    15 Best Dutch Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know In 2023
    • Style
  • 25 best drake songs VIEWS if youre reading this its too late more life
    For All the Dogs: The 31 Best Drake Songs On Any Given Day
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Mr Porter x Gallery Dept Collab Asset
    Mr Porter x Gallery Dept. Release an Exclusive Capsule Collection
    • Lifestyle
  • silver sneakers
    Polish Up Your Footwear Rotation with These Silver Sneakers
    • Style
  • air jordan 1 high royal reimagined
    Congrats Royal 1s, You've Been Selected for a Suede Reimagining
    • Sneakers
  • edison chen adidas partnership 2023
    CLOT's Edison Chen & adidas Are Back On
    • Sneakers
  • charlotte-cardin-asics
    Charlotte Cardin's New Album Was Made in These ASICS
    • Sneakers
  • best cardigans
    Knit-Picking: 13 Cardigans For Fall
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023