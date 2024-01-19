Sign up to never miss a drop
Crocs' New Hiking Clog Is Practically Perfect

Words By Tom Barker

One of the great things about Crocs is the practicality of its lightweight, slip-on shoes. And its upcoming clog, the Crocs Quick Trail, sees the brand get even more utilitarian than usual.

Made to traverse hiking trails and tackle inclines, the Quick Trail upgrades Crocs' most famous footwear model and re-imagines it for the great outdoors.

However, this is no new design created by Crocs in response to the current outdoor footwear boom. No, it is instead the return of an underrated (and under appreciated, in my opinion) shoe from the brand's archive.

The Quick Trail is a shoe that has virtually no digital footprint beyond an expired Amazon listing and a pair up for sale on Grailed.

Whispers of the Quick Trail's return were backed up by Simone Roche’s recent fashion show.

The London-based designer’s new collaboration with Crocs was on full display for its SS24 collection presentation. Amongst the shoes presented were a selection of Crocs Quick Trails decorated with massive pearls and other shiny jewel Jibbitz.

The shoes are expected to be released in Spring 2024, according to initial reports, although it now looks as if the collaboration isn’t just a one-off return for the model.

The Crocs Quick Trail is likely coming back for good with murmurs of a re-release in 2024 gaining traction.

A pair of slip-on clogs with holes across the upper isn’t your typical outdoor-ready shoe, however Crocs has managed to create a vast selection of back-less hiking shoes that have the substance to support you during any casual outdoor activities.

For example, its recently announced Off-Grid Clogs take a few lessons from HOKA’s outdoor range while its All-Terrain Atlas shoe is made to, well, go across every terrain. Not to mention its recent collaborations with outdoor labels ROA and Satisfy

The Quick Trail sees the brand take one step further into the world of functional, outdoor footwear. Does that mean it will stop entertaining us with its wild collaborations?

Of course not, that’s a big part of Crocs’ split personality that keeps us all on our toes. 

