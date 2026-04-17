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Willy Chavarria's Rose-Adorned adidas Are Radically Romantic

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers
adidas
1 / 5

The Superstar has had many lives. This might be its most romantic.

The latest collaboration between New York-based designer Willy Chavarria and adidas Originals takes one of sportswear's most iconic silhouettes and adds a single, considered detail that changes the entire conversation. 

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A three-dimensional rose, rendered in relief on the toe cap, turns the shell toe into something altogether more poetic. It's a small move with a lot behind it.

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It sounds simple. It isn't. The rose has carried weight across cultures and centuries, love, loss, resistance, beauty. On a black and cream Superstar with a hit of gold metallic, it reads less like decoration and more like a statement. Quiet, but loaded. 

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The kind of thing you clock immediately but can't quite explain why it works as well as it does.

That's very much Chavarria's thing, and one he’s achieving in an abundance of recent collaborations. His work consistently finds the tension between toughness and tenderness, between the streets and the runway, and this collab sits right in that sweet spot. 

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The Superstar was already a shoe with history. Now it's got something to say. And it's saying it beautifully.

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