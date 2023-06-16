Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
This Customized Rolex Pepsi Comes With Extra Ice

Written by Alek Rose in Style

Founded in 2010, 777 is a watch customization brand that hails from the reputable Hatton Gardens area of London. Famed for its jewelry, and in particular its diamonds, Hatton Gardens is a natural home for one of the brightest-shining watch collections around. Need any proof? This customized Rolex Ice Cold Pepsi GMT-Master II should do the job, and it can be yours if you’ve got a spare $152,369 lying around.

In numerology, 7 is said to represent spiritual and physical completeness or perfection. 3 is also the proverbial magic number. 3 7s, then, is a numerical home run, and it just so happens that their watches are home runs, too. The most recent to hit it out of the park is a customized Rolex Ice Cold Pepsi GMT-Master II. A stainless-steel case features 20 carats of cut pavé diamonds, but the real star of the show is the two-tone bezel in orange and green.

Weighing in at 13 carats of orange and green stones, and amounting to the titular Pepsi colorway, the bezel frames a black dial with date window and gemstone markers. 777 branding sits alongside the Rolex logo as a subtle finishing variation. 777 is not wrong in naming this one the Ice Cold Pepsi — it’s sub-zero.

Shop the customized Rolex Pepsi below.

777Customised Rolex Ice Cold Pepsi GMT-Master II Watch
$152369
Buy at Browns
