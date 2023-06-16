This Customized Rolex Pepsi Comes With Extra Ice

Founded in 2010, 777 is a watch customization brand that hails from the reputable Hatton Gardens area of London. Famed for its jewelry, and in particular its diamonds, Hatton Gardens is a natural home for one of the brightest-shining watch collections around. Need any proof? This customized Rolex Ice Cold Pepsi GMT-Master II should do the job, and it can be yours if you’ve got a spare $152,369 lying around.

In numerology, 7 is said to represent spiritual and physical completeness or perfection. 3 is also the proverbial magic number. 3 7s, then, is a numerical home run, and it just so happens that their watches are home runs, too. The most recent to hit it out of the park is a customized Rolex Ice Cold Pepsi GMT-Master II. A stainless-steel case features 20 carats of cut pavé diamonds, but the real star of the show is the two-tone bezel in orange and green.

Weighing in at 13 carats of orange and green stones, and amounting to the titular Pepsi colorway, the bezel frames a black dial with date window and gemstone markers. 777 branding sits alongside the Rolex logo as a subtle finishing variation. 777 is not wrong in naming this one the Ice Cold Pepsi — it’s sub-zero.

Shop the customized Rolex Pepsi below.

777 Customised Rolex Ice Cold Pepsi GMT-Master II Watch $152369 Buy at Browns

