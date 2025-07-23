Dr. Martens' Ultra-Luxe Loafer Makes Some Uncommon Cents

Dr. Martens, known for its hefty lineup of healthy chompers, leans into its softer side with the new Penton Two-Tone Leather Loafer shoe, handmade in England and dressed like it’s heading to tea instead of a basement show.

This is what happens when punk lads start dressing like proper British blokes.

Debuting for $305 at Dr. Martens’ new Minami Horie store in Osaka, the Penton loafer is, in fact, a proper shoe. The kind your granddad might recognize, except these come with Dr. Martens-branded pennies tucked into the strap, no joke.

These quietly luxe shoes are crafted from Dr. Martens’ burgundy Classic Calf leather and bright white smooth leather, built on the signature Dr. Martens sole and secured with solid welt stitching.

Most importantly, they are handcrafted in Dr. Marten’s Northamptonshire, UK factory.

It’s the loafer your punk friend wears once he discovers Savile Row tailoring but refuses to ditch his Fugazi tee. Or the preppy one who’s tired of boat shoes and wants something with real bite.

Sure, the sneaker-loafer is having a moment, just ask Nike, Vans, or New Balance. But this isn’t a remix. It’s a reminder: you don’t have to reinvent the loafer to make it slap.

The Dr. Martens MIE Penton Loafer in burgundy Classic Calf and white Smooth Leather is available now at Minami Horie (Osaka) and soon at Dr. Martens stores.

