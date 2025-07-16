Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Surprisingly Clean Return of the World's Best Sneaker-Loafer

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

The formula for New Balance’s 1906L sneaker-loafer remains unchanged. Because, well, why mess with something that works so well? 

New Balance takes the heritage-driven DNA of its 1906 runner and reworks it into a streamlined, slip-on loafer that sacrifices none of its signature comfort. But with each subtle tweak to the colorway, the sneaker's vibe hits a little differently.

Shop New Balance 1906L

After flexing its formal side with those viral all-leather editions and transforming into a normcore Steve Jobs-coded shoe, the New Balance 1906L sneaker-loafer is getting a clean, tonal makeover that feels like a fresh reset.

This latest colorway sees the most famous sneaker-loafers dressed in a soft beige "Bisque" upper, giving it a tastefully tonal twist.

New Balance
1 / 3

It’s a simple colorway for an otherwise wild hybrid shoe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

This new palette elevates the 1906L sneaker-loafer into neutral territory, making it easily one of the most versatile versions of New Balance's killer slip-on to date.

Don’t let its simplicity fool you, though.

This beige beauty packs plenty of texture, with thick tonal mesh underlays and smooth synthetic leather panels adding depth, while that creamy midsole ties it all together in refined warmth. The shoe is dropping on July 30 via New Balance’s website, retailing for $160.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
