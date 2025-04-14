Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Meet the Streetwear OGs & Local Creatives in Eleganza's Football Tournament

Written by Tom Barker in Style
eleganza
The Eleganza Football Tournament, an event where Milanese creative agency and fashion brand Eleganza invites its community to join in a five-a-side football tournament, is returning. And it’s got a bumper eight-team lineup for the new season. 

Milanese locals, such as the creative studio Burro and culture magazine Outpump, each have teams playing in the competition alongside some from further afield: Patta, the Dutch streetwear label, is joining the event for the first time as is this very magazine, having created a team to honor our Not In Milan event.

Each team has designed a limited-edition kit for the occasion together with adidas using its Locker Room platform

Highsnobiety’s kit consists of a red pinstripe base with dark red sleeves, Not In Milan branding in the center, and a Highsnobiety logo on the chest. 

It’s a varied batch of kits for the new season, with streetwear OG's Patta opting for a pixelated camouflage background on its adidas shirt while Eleganza’s team opts for a more minimal design, featuring muted colors and highlighting its branding. 

The Eleganza Football Tournament officially kicks off on April 14 and will continue until the end of June, including a series of DJ sets, talks, and cultural events happening alongside the competition. 

And while we want the best team to win, we will, of course, be rooting for Team Highsnobiety. 

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
