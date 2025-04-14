Meet the Streetwear OGs & Local Creatives in Eleganza's Football Tournament
The Eleganza Football Tournament, an event where Milanese creative agency and fashion brand Eleganza invites its community to join in a five-a-side football tournament, is returning. And it’s got a bumper eight-team lineup for the new season.
Milanese locals, such as the creative studio Burro and culture magazine Outpump, each have teams playing in the competition alongside some from further afield: Patta, the Dutch streetwear label, is joining the event for the first time as is this very magazine, having created a team to honor our Not In Milan event.
Each team has designed a limited-edition kit for the occasion together with adidas using its Locker Room platform.
Highsnobiety’s kit consists of a red pinstripe base with dark red sleeves, Not In Milan branding in the center, and a Highsnobiety logo on the chest.
It’s a varied batch of kits for the new season, with streetwear OG's Patta opting for a pixelated camouflage background on its adidas shirt while Eleganza’s team opts for a more minimal design, featuring muted colors and highlighting its branding.
The Eleganza Football Tournament officially kicks off on April 14 and will continue until the end of June, including a series of DJ sets, talks, and cultural events happening alongside the competition.
And while we want the best team to win, we will, of course, be rooting for Team Highsnobiety.