For the Love of adidas, Take a Look Inside SPEZIAL F.C

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
adidas / Jody Hartley
Few retailers have kept themselves quite as busy as END. has done in Manchester over the last few months. Keeping its feet close to the ground and its ear tuned into the cultures that surround it, it's ensured a thriving series of events for its community.

Now, it's demonstrating its continued love and appreciation of frequent collaborators adidas with the opening of the SPEZIAL F.C exhibition.

Once again taking to the heart of Manchester to bring its retail experience to life, END. has linked up with adidas to deep-dive into its close connections with footballing culture over the years.

adidas SPEZIAL has been at the heart of football cultures, especially in the North of England, with fans adopting the subdivision's footwear and apparel as game day clobber. Throw in a C.P Company collaboration or two, and you've soon built a casual's uniform.

Running from November 18-27, the exhibition has been purpose-built at Circle Square in Manchester, bringing together a broad swatch of adidas sneakers that are engrained in football.

Comprising both vintage and reissued styles alongside unreleased samples, working prototypes, and a selection of football boots, the exhibition showcases a deep love of the beautiful game, a love that has kept adidas strides ahead in the sport for several generations.

Offering the community even more bang for their buck, a series of live music performances at neighboring venue CANVAS MC are also on offer. More information about the events, as well as tickets, can be found online at SPEZIAL F.C.

  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
