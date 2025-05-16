Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Engineered Garments Makes Hairy Stompers From Boring Clarks

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

Casual suede Clarks shoes? Nah, Engineered Garments opts for big, bulky stompers. The military-infused, New York-based menswear label has taken Clarks' clean-cut Desert Khan model and given it a substantial makeover.

Instead of standard suede or smooth leather, we’re talking pony hair in leopard print and Frankenstein-level textural clashes. Smooth leather, shaggy suede, and quilted removable panels all sit atop a gnarly Vibram sole with extra-long lugs.

Engineered Garments is known for subtle disruption, but here it went maximalist in the best way. The shoes still retain the familiar Clarks silhouette, but with these exaggerated materials and that chunky Vibram sole, the transformation is bold and refreshingly weird.

Clarks Originals
1 / 4

This isn’t the first time Engineered Garments has remade this shoe. A 2024 Clarks collaboration was a soft entry point, giving the low-cut desert shoe asymmetric lacing, removable kilties, and a lightweight Vibram Morflex sole. But this 2025 release takes the shoe to new extremes.

Clarks Originals
1 / 4

A trio of the latest Engineered Garments x Clarks shoes are available — leopard-printed pony, rich brown suede, and glossy black leather — each being released on May 16 at the Clarks Originals website for $220.

Safe to say these shoes aren’t your dad’s Clarks, they’re reimagined and reassembled into a wild pair of bulky stompers. 

