Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Engineered Garments Made Clarks Its Own With Kilties

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Close your eyes and picture an Engineered Garments x Clarks Originals collaboration. Got it? Does it look exactly like the new Desert Khan EG? Thought as much.

That, though, isn’t a bad thing. In fact, Engineered Garments’ first-ever Clarks Originals collaboration is the perfect predictable recipe: the right amount of Clarks fused with the ideal sprinkle of Engineered Garments.

For its first Clarks link up, Suzuki’s Engineered Garments has taken on the British label’s heritage Desert Khan silhouette: a shoe named after the Egyptian bazaar where the original Clarks desert boots were made.

Known for twisting canonical menswear garments, Daiki Suzuki’s EG has a knack for flipping and reimagining classic footwear styles having teamed up with the likes of Paraboot, Dr. Martens, and Vans for similar collaborations.

1 / 4
Engineered Garments

Equipped with a slew of Engineered Garments hallmarks like an asymmetric closure system and a handful of removable kilties, the new Desert Khan EG is a Suzuki-fied take on a Clarks shoe steeped in history.

Underfoot things have been updated too. Suzuki has opted for a contemporary and lightweight Vibram Morflex sole as opposed to Clarks’ traditional Crepe sole, which not only offers longer lasting comfort, but looks decent too.

Engineered Garments’ Clarks collaboration, releasing at Nepenthes NY on March 15, comes in three colorways: sand, brown, and black, three shades synonymous with Clarks footwear.

Put simply, Engineered Garments x Clarks is exactly what I expected: sleek-looking, traditional, yet wholly contemporary. And while being predictable with collaborations can often be considered a negative, when the result is this good, it can only be a positive.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Handball Spezial
adidas
$120
Image on Highsnobiety
Chenille Knitted Sweater
Patta
$160
Image on Highsnobiety
Bib Overall
Carhartt WIP
$210
We Recommend
  • union clarks collab 2024
    These Ain't Your Typical Clarks
    • Sneakers
  • Merrell 1TRL Hut Moc 2 Leisure
    Merrell 1TRL Made Its Own Clarks Wallabees
    • Sneakers
  • Cargo Pants
    This Post Carries Precious Cargo (Pants)
    • Style
  • Clarks Originals has teamed up with Popcaan for a take on the Wallabee for Fall/Winter 2023.
    EXCLUSIVE: Popcaan's Clarks Collab Is More Than a Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • Imagery of UNIQLO & Engineered Garments' Fall/Winter 2023 clothing collaboration
    UNIQLO & Engineered Garments Reunite to Perfect Affordable Outerwear
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • dwyane wade oscars 2024 versace outfit
    That Time Dwyane Wade & Versace Spent Oscars Weekend Together (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • oscars 2024 red carpet outfits
    All-Black Outfits Were Everywhere at the 2024 Oscars
    • Style
  • prada double club luna luna
    Inside Prada’s Double Club: A Wonderland of Stars & Luna Luna Rides
    • Culture
  • jordan 2/3 sneakers 2024
    Jordan's New Hybrid Sneaker Is the Best of Two Models
    • Sneakers
  • nigel sylvester jordan 4 sneaker
    Did Nigel Sylvester Just Debut His Next Jordan Sneaker?
    • Sneakers
  • END. x HOKA sneaker collaboration 2024.
    HOKA's Remixed Tech-y Sneaker Is Absolutely Faultless
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024