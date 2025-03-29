Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
ERL's Next Move? Backless Skate Sneakers

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

ERL has been on a killer streak, from a massive luxury collaboration with Dior to co-signs from rap's finest "fashionistos" like A$AP Rocky and Pharrell. Keeping pace with its growing success, Eli Russell Linnetz continues expanding his brand's product category, spreading even more ERL worldwide.

This just in: ERL's footwear collection just got bigger (oversized steppers included).

The newest member of the ERL family goes by Camino, and it arrives as a new in-house sneaker-mule hybrid. Like previous ERL steppers, the slip-on sneaker is chunky and skate-worthy, offering a puffed-up upper made of sturdy canvas and nice beefy gum soles.

Its backside is, well, backless, allowing the foot to effortlessly slide into a cozy, ERL-branded, shearling-lined experience.

The Camino is joined by another new model, the Coupe, which is essentially another chunk-tastic sneaker crafted with canvas and inspired by retro skate shoes and sailing. ERL offers the Coupe in black and mud (a beige-ish brown), while the Camino mule comes in bone (off-white) and mud.

Both models are low-slung and casual, matching the ease and Cali-cool spirit of Venice Beach, Linnetz's hometown and the brand's biggest inspiration. The campaign is even set on the famous California beach, picturing lovers with the newest ERL shoes.

The visuals were all shot by Linnetz, who, at this point, quite literally does it all (Kendrick Lamar's belts, cool Levi's denim, you name it).

ERL's Camino sneaker-mule and Coupe sneaker are now available on the brand's website and retailers like Dover Street Market.

