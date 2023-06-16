Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

First Look: ERL's First-Ever In-House Sneaker

in SneakersWords By Sam Cole

When piecing together your debut sneaker, there are two ways to go about it. You can play it safe, opting for a silhouette that is inoffensive and can be easily thrown into rotation regardless of the wearer's overall dress sensibilities, OR you can throw caution to the wind, like ERL founder Eli Russell Linnetz, and deliver an unconventional look that maxes out on statement style instead.

Prior to ERL's Spring/Summer 2024 runway show at Pitti Uomo 104 late on June 15 — where ERL is being recognized as a guest designer — Linnetz showed Highsnobiety what sneakers look like within his world.

Clearly, ERL has no qualms about going above and beyond in the name of affecting the memorably retro style cues that've informed Linnetz' work since his eponymous line's inception. The labels' debut in-line shoe is proof.

Even an initial glance makes it obvious that the in-house ERL sneaker, in all of its variations, is a skate shoe.

ERL makes no secret here, its chunky sneaker silhouette immediately drumming up memories of Osiris' inimitable D3 shoe, plus recent luxury styles like the beefy B9S sneakers from ERL's recent Dior collaboration, the Lanvin Curb, and Louis Vuitton's Lucien Clarke signature shoe.

Fashion's deep-rooted obsession with skate culture is well-documented, with plenty of recent sneaker models from both high-end labels and street-savvy designers alike obviously riffing on the over-the-top footwear of the late 90s and early 2000s.

However, ERL's in-house sneakers feel like a step beyond all of those prior efforts, thanks to their exaggerated construction and details.

For instance, ERL's shoes lack a toebox, which is unusual for a vulcanized (read: shoe with a sole that's "baked" on).

Instead, the ERL sneaker's toe stretches up as a single strip into the tongue, which is so exaggerated that its girth is nearly equal to the shoe in its entirety.

The sole unit is equally as thick, ensuring that every component of the ERL sneaker silhouette is maximalist. The proportions of the shoe speak for themselves, which is completely intentional: Linnetz sought to eschew obvious branding marks so that the shoe itself would read "ERL," rather than any logos.

Considering that you can practically see these things from space, mission accomplished.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    These AirPods Max Bags Aren't For Your Headphones

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    First Look: ERL's First-Ever In-House Sneaker

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Margiela's Boots Are Made For Wading (& That's Just What They'll Do)

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Your Summer Sandal Rotation Needs to Include A Pair Of Birkenstocks

    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Stop, Sip, & Samba at Pharrell & adidas' New Cafe

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Fashion Week? More Like Pharrell Week

    • Culture
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023