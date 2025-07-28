Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Taking an Artisan's Hammer To a Heavy-Duty Watch

Written by Tom Barker in Watches
G-Shock
1 / 2

Every one of Casio’s new G-Shock MRG-B5000HT-1JR watches has been handled by one man, Kazuya Watanabe. 

A master artisan, Watanabe has personally formed the unique patterns covering each watch’s bezel and bracelet through the traditional Japanese hammering technique of tsuiki. 

Shop Casio G-Shock

An ancient craft used initially for tea sets and ornaments, tsuiki is done by hammering a piece of copper to generate an intricate network of dents forming a textured pattern. It’s a practice Watanabe specialises in, winning multiple awards since establishing his own forge in 2005. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Now, this over 1,000-year-old craft is being combined with G-Shock’s famously heavy-duty horology.

The MRG-B5000, a watch based on the first-ever G-SHOCK to be released, sees its materials upgraded for this limited-edition collaboration. DAT55G, a high-performance titanium alloy three times harder than pure titanium, is utilized on the hand-hammered bezel and bracelet before being finished with a diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating for extra toughness. 

G-Shock
1 / 5

Only 500 of these metal timepieces are launching worldwide, each coming with its unique tsuiki pattern and serial number.

Casio has confirmed the highly exclusive watch will be released sometime in August and will cost ¥935,000 (that’s around $6,300).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The MRG-B5000HT-1JR is available to preview now on the watchmaker's website.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For Casio, this is yet another recent example of it integrating Japanese artisanal craft with its signature G-Shock range. Fresh from launching a new collaboration with the leather experts Hender Scheme, the brand combines expertise with a master of an ancient metalwork craft.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Port TangerGhaib
$350.00
Available in:
One size
Stone IslandWool Crewneck
$655.00
Available in:
LXL
Maison MargielaReplica
$650.00
Available in:
4344

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Jordan Brand Just Took the Hammer Out
  • IRL to URL: How Fashion Brands Are Taking Collaboration Virtual
  • Taking a Knife to The North Face’s Most Basic Items
  • The World’s Oldest Dive Watch Is Prettiest When Pink
  • When It Comes to Collabs, G-SHOCK Is Still “UNDEFEATED”
What To Read Next
  • Taking an Artisan's Hammer To a Heavy-Duty Watch
  • Vans' Premium Mule Is a Quiet Luxury Skate Slip-on
  • New Balance’s “Dunk” Skate Shoe Is Built To Break In, Not Down
  • Jordan's Next Great Sneaker Is a Full-on Dad Shoe
  • adidas’ Birkenstock Clog Is as Delicate as It Is Delectable
  • The Bag of Evan Kinori's Dreams
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now