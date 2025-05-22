Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
A Heavy-Duty Watch, a Sumptuous Leather Strap

Written by Tom Barker in Watches
Hender Scheme
G-SHOCK’s DW-5900 watch has gotten the Hender Scheme treatment. And if you’re familiar with Hender Scheme’s reworkings of popular sneakers, you’ll be unsurprised to learn that it involves lots of vegetable tanned leather.

The Japanese leathermakers have added a hand-stitched leather strap to G-SHOCK’s ultra-tough watch. The brown high-grade leather strap compliments a light tan watch case (inspired by the color of vegetable tanned leather) and minimal white watch face.

Shop G-Shock
It’s a stripped-back, high-end leather rendition of a storied watch model. But what else would you expect from a watch by Hender Scheme, a brand known to turn Nike sneaker into artisanal leather footwear?

It’s not the first Hender Scheme has pulled off such a feat. The two brands have collaborated before, launching three limited-edition G-SHOCK watches between 2017 and 2023, but this is its first time working with the DW-5900 model.

Released in 1992, it’s the model attributed with introducing G-SHOCK’s heavy-duty watches into the world of fashion. The watch was initially a big hit with skateboarders on the US West Coast, soon gained popularity amongst Japan’s tastemakers, and helped lay the foundations for G-SHOCK to be a Y2K hip-hop staple

But this Hender Scheme rendition — launching on May 25 on Hender Scheme’s website for ￥35,200, around $250 — is a far cry from the original DW-5900. Sure, it still has 200-meter water resistance and a shock resistant construction, but this rugged watch has been refined. It’s remade with a clean paintjob and some of the finest vegetable tanned leather around.

