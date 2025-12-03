After the GAP Hoodie Comes the GAP Hat

Of all the logos in modern streetwear, GAP’s arching three-letter imprint has come out of nowhere to become the most vital. For evidence, just look around.

From Stüssy, one of streetwear’s founding fathers, to Corteiz, king of the indies, and everyone in between — Palace, Carhartt WIP, Supreme, Madhappy, and Denim Tears — everyone is making their own GAP hoodie. But nothing beats the real thing.

GAP’s boxy branded hoodies have been gaining virality over the past few years on the strength of their affordability and approachability, bolstered by Y2K mallcore nostalgia. But why stop there? The mass-market brand is riding the wave of that popularity and launching equally desirable dad hats with that same curved logo sitting proudly at the front.

The formula is simple, embellishing New Era’s most popular hats with GAP’s newly covetable logo. However, within that framework, the duo plays around with the details.

There are six hats in total, available only from GAP’s stores in Japan for now, though there are several likeminded styles on GAP's website (admittedly without New Era involved).

On some of the baseball caps and snapbacks, GAP’s logo is lengthened and cut off at the bottom where the brim attaches to the crown. On others, a “GAP Athletics” logo sprawls across the front.

The result is something slightly more adventurous than your average in-line GAP hat, with washed-out hues typical of GAP's current nostalgia-fueled wave and other small touches that add up to make great-looking hats. And when you can rely on the power of such a strong logo, small stylish touches are all you need.

Because GAP is once again cool. And that means GAP hats are, too.

