Nike’s Double-Denim Air Force 1 Dares to Be Different

Stunning denim sneakers? Well, that's just in Nike's genes. The denim Kobe Bryant Air Force 1 is a blue jean dream, set atop a sorbet-esque outsole and matching orange stitching that give the shoe a tropical aura.

The upper features two-toned denim paneling with light-wash swatches juxtaposed against dark-wash patches, giving the denim sneaker some additional variation.

Typically, denim on denim is a stylistic faux pas, but Nike dares to change that narrative.

The swoosh already knows a thing or two about great jeans, as proven by everything from a Morant's lightwash AF1 sneaker to a crisp and cushy Air Max sandal. However, this two-tone double-denim experimentation takes things one step further, delivering even more ornate denim-ified kicks.

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Add on the exclusive lore surrounding Kobe Bryant's dark wash sneaker, and this denim dazzler just keeps getting better.

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See, this specific Denim AF1 sneaker was originally made as a 1-of-1 for Kobe Bryant in 2006, and now, 20 years later, Nike is releasing the shoe to the masses. Took a few decades, but we made it.

The Canadian tuxedo of a sneaker will be available on the Nike website for $140. Finally, a way to pick your jeans.

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