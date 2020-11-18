Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
You Can Take 40% off Everything at GAP Right Now

Written by Alek Rose in Style

Everyone is gearing up for Christmas now, whether it's us wondering how we’re going to buy and deliver all of our gifts in time or retailers readying their discounts and offers for the manic buying period. GAP thankfully falls into the latter group, which actually makes life much easier for all of us in the first group. With 40 percent off everything on-site in The Big Warm Up Sale, you can secure a solid portion of your Christmas gifts and have them sent off with time to spare.

GAP has long been the spot for staples, and with Kanye’s endorsement and upcoming collaboration, the face of the retailer may be about to evolve. Take this discount as an opportunity to begin your 2020 GAP collection and who knows, it might take on a whole new life soon.

Shop the GAP sale

The details

What: 40 percent discount sitewide When: For a limited time Code: Enter code 'WARMUP' at checkout

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

