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Nike’s Sugar-Rushed Baller Is All Party, No Practice

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Now this is a fun summer sneaker. 

If anyone knows the importance of a little playfulness, it’s Nike. The sportswear brand has its staple classics and then it has sneakers like the Ja 3 x Kool Aid.

shop nike Ja 3 x Kool Aid

Because honestly, why settle for just one flavor? The Ja 3 “Pink Lemonade” is a sugar rush for your rotation. Think Kool-Aid packets dumped straight into the design, with splashes of pink, lemon, and in your face blue. 

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If those colors haven’t thrown you yet, we might add that one foot is pink and the other yellow. 

NIKE
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If you’ve followed Ja Morant’s Nike releases so far, you know his signature line doesn’t shy away from personality. Having kicked off as they mean to go on, the Ja 1 dropped in another wild colorway. With each new release, Nike makes it clear: safe is never on the menu for Ja’s sneakers.

Even if you’re not on Ja’s level, it’s almost impossible not to smile when you lace these up. Because at the end of the day, sneakers should be fun, at least one pair in your closet, and this one is that, and more. 

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The Ja 3 x Kool Aid Pink Lemonade is due to drop for $135 on Nike’s website May 20.

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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