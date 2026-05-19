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Nike’s Mint-Flavored Air Max Is Still So Fresh, So Clean

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

A minty Nike classic is back in a big, bubbly way.

Official images of the Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble "Fresh Mint" sneaker have surfaced, showcasing the chunky-soled model in the familiar icy color scheme.

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Aside from the Big Bubble soles, everything else remains just as minty-fresh as before. Expect the usual mostly neutral palette, followed by minty green splashes on the Swoosh and shoelace eyelets. Nike has also blacked out the soles but mint-ified the Air bubbles.

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It's not the only classic Air Max 95 sneaker to get revived this year, either. Nike has also brought back the famous "Slate" and "Comet Red" versions, the model's original colorways. There was also a restock of the OG "Neon" versions.

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They say you only turn 30 once, but they clearly weren't talking about the Air Max 95. 2026 has honestly felt like the 30th anniversary all over again, with the sportswear brand rolling out equally big drops and collaborations.

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And now, a minty-fresh classic re-enters the sneaker game.

The "Fresh Mint" Air Maxes initially released in 2009 and then again in 2019. And now, it's back in 2026, Big Bubble style.

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Nike's Air Max 95 Big Bubble "Fresh Mint" sneakers are expected to drop on Nike's website and at select retailers on June 1. Expect them to retail for the usual $190.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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