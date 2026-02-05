Giorgio Armani's Final Collection Lives In Giorgio Armani's House

“I wanted it to have the same simple elegance Milan possesses,” said Giorgio Armani. “Because anything that’s rigidly designed, that’s perfect, unchangeable and unquestionable, gives me the feeling of something too well planned.” The late designer’s worldview was so clearly defined in everything he touched that it's easy to imagine this is him speaking about one of his gorgeously draped blazers or loose pleated linen shorts. However, he was talking about the Milanese home where he’d lived since 1982.

The late designer’s musings on his home soundtrack the Giorgio Armani Spring/Summer 2026 campaign, the final collection created by Mr. Armani before his passing on September 4, 2025.

The campaign video, which runs just shy of two minutes, and the accompanying images were shot inside his home at Via Borgonuovo 21, Milan.

Longtime Armani models Vittoria Ceretti and Clément Chabernaud glide around the house’s midcentury modern furniture, pausing at the black metal spiral staircase framed by an original Andy Warhol portrait of Signor Armani. Ceretti lays beside large black panther sculptures and Chabernaud browses dark floor-to-ceiling shelves filled with books in his study, a room Armani said was his “favourite room… my shelter within my shelter.’

All the while, they’re clad in classic Armani clothes. The voluminous flowing pleated grey pants of Chabernaud’s sharply tailored double-breasted suit puddle perfectly around clunky loafers while Ceretti’s sparkling sequined top is both glamorous and approachable.

Throughout the campaign, from the clothes to the set, that distinct Armani attitude is omnipresent.

“As with all good design, time, meaning, beauty, function and patience have formed the backbone of [Armani’s] creative output. Integrity, however, is perhaps the most defining quality that underpins the whole global empire he has created,” Dr. John Potvin, author of Giorgio Armani: Empire of the Senses, art history professor at Montreal’s Concordia University, and longtime Armani collector, told Highsnobiety after Giorgio Armani’s passing. “From day one, Mr. Armani has been a singular visionary.”

It’s fitting to present Giorgio Armani’s final collection in his home, both because it offers an intimate portrait of one of the world’s most influential designers but also because it’s the home of his successor. Leo Dell’Orco, the longtime partner of Giorgio Armani and a key figure at the brand for 40 years, still lives at Via Borgonuovo 21.

