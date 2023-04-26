Sign up to never miss a drop
Next up for 2023... Chaps?

in StyleWords By Ana Calderon

Coachella might be over, but the cowboy energy is staying. Coming from the desert to the runway, the Americana Western aesthetic is taking over our wardrobe. Classic pieces such as fringe jackets, leather vests, and, of course, cowboy boots are the staples of cowboycore, but who knew that a pair of Greg Lauren chaps would be joining them?

For its SS23 collection, Greg Lauren mixed its utilitarian patchwork expertise with classic Western style. Juxtaposed pants, embroidered blazers, and quilted jackets were Lauren's signature garments on the runway. Half the looks were paired with cowboy hats, various denim pieces, and authentic cowboy garments like these Greg Lauren chaps to channel a contemporary vaquero uniform.

Unlike original cowboy chaps, this pair replaces its leather composition with a cotton canvas material. Keeping its classic silhouette, the piece loses its crotch to be worn over other pieces. Initially, it was made like that to prevent the cowboy’s legs from getting scratched by thorny brush; now, it's a wild statement. These wide-leg chaps have two front zip pockets, elongated side zips to adjust, and paneling throughout to epitomize Lauren’s utilitarian style.

We’ve officially entered festival season, which means experimenting with our outfits. In the desert, anyone can be who they want, so why not be a cowboy in these Greg Lauren Chaps?

Cop the Greg Lauren chaps below.

