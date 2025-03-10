Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Gucci's Weirdo $1,100 Sock-Slipper Sneaker Shouldn't Be This Excellent

Written by Aerin Daniel in Sneakers
gucci
1 / 2

Gucci doesn't make hyped sneakers, really. The Italian luxury label quietly produces high-end shoes, yes, but they aren't often all that trend-conscious save for dad shoe-leaning designs that go heavy on the Gucci monogram.

But what to make of Gucci's sock shoe?

Shop Gucci

Still without a creative director, Gucci's in-house shoe designers have to feel their way forward, figuring out the footwear that makes sense for a company as storied as Gucci.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The answer being sock sneakers is... interesting.

gucci
1 / 2

The humbly named Gucci "slip-on sneaker" is basically a sock with a Gucci-monogrammed rubber mudguard.

Sounds simple enough if not terribly timely, given how popular Balenciaga's tall sock sneaker was, like, a half-decade ago.

But Gucci's sock sneaker is different. It's better.

There's something oddly appealing in the low-top slip-on silhouette, shaped by an elastic woven upper that creates a snug lace-free fit. Unlike the Bottega sock shoes, though, Gucci's sock shoes aren't necessarily meant to pass as socks.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

As such, they look more like water shoes, which grants them an unexpected outdoorsy edge.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The surprising texture afforded by the molded Gucci monogram is an additional plus, both gauchely branded and intriguingly odd-looking. You can't really tell what it is until you get close-up.

Really, Gucci's slip-on sock shoe feels more like a Mary Jane with surprising technical flair.

In a similar way to Balenciaga's recent barefoot innovation, Gucci's new sneaker isn't an easy one to describe, which makes it all the more appealing to look at (if not wear — your call).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Either way, for $1,090 on Gucci's website, you're getting a surprisingly fresh sock. Er, shoe.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

adidasJapan
$145.00
Available in:
42 2/34444 2/346
Human MadeZip-Up Work Jacket
$590.00
Available in:
SMLXL
Museum of Peace & QuietWordmark Boat Tote
$95.00
Available in:
One size
Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • At Gucci, No Creative Director But Many Fun Ways to Hold Bags
    • Style
  • Tekla’s Puffy Socks Are Basically Cozy Moon Boots for Indoors
    • Sneakers
  • Gucci’s Blondie Bag Steals the Show… Again
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Leave It to Carhartt WIP to Cook up Fire-Resistant Slippers
    • Sneakers
  • A Japanese Rock Band Created a Shockingly Fire ASICS Slip-On
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s Newest Air Max Hybrid Sneaker Is Also Its Slickest
    • Sneakers
  • Gucci's Weirdo $1,100 Sock-Slipper Sneaker Shouldn't Be This Excellent
    • Sneakers
  • Forget Getting Rid of Bags: The Row Got Rid of Shoes
    • Style
  • The OG Ultra-Thick Harajuku Sneaker Quietly Bulges Back
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Clean "Tiffany" Air Maxes Are the Perfect Balance of Techy & Luxe
    • Sneakers
  • adidas' Insanely Chunk-ful Runner Sneaker Gets Mule-fied
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now