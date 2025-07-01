Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
How an Artist of Eyewear Redeemed Foldable Shades

Written by Donovan Barnett in Style

Jacques Marie Mage, the cultish eyewear brand founded by French transplant Jérôme Mage, has pushed its artisanal eyewear efforts to their natural limit. For the first time ever, the Los Angeles maker has produced a pair of foldable sunglasses.

Part of a new capsule called Éditions Pliables, the foldable Jacques Marie Mage shades are over three years in the making. 

Dubbed the Koenig RX and Archibald RX, JMM's collection of foldable glasses feature a bit of mechanical origami, folding neatly at the nose bridge and temples into an ultra-compact pocketable shape. It’s ideal for anyone who’s prone to losing a pair of sunglasses on vacation (i.e. everyone).

The difference is that Jacques Marie Mage's glasses are far too nice to even remotely compare to your average tourist sunnies.

Each frame features hairline-engraved wire rims that taper from 4mm to 2mm at the brow, custom monoblock hinges, pill-shaped beveled nose pads, and tailfin temple tips, all the tiny design flexes that make JMM’s frames feel more like wearable sculptures.

The difference here is that these sleek glasses are made of titanium, rather than JMM's signature thick acetate.

Retailing for $1,075, available online and in Jacques Marie Mage flagships, the foldable sunglasses are offered in either a square or pantos silhouette. And yes, these feel very Steve McQueen-coded.

While folding sunglasses have existed for decades, they entered the pop culture hall of fame thanks to McQueen’s iconic Persol 714s a blue-lensed, Italian-made design built to fold for adventure-ready practicality.

This isn’t out of step for the brand. Jacques Marie Mage has built a cult following by channeling mid-century-era design.  through Japanese acetate, beta-titanium, and hand-lacquered finishes.

