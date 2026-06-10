adidas' W.T.M. Forum Sneaker Is Putting Milwaukee on the Map

adidas is finally answering the age-old question: What if the city of Milwaukee were a sneaker?

Ok, so that might not be one of life's most pertinent quandaries, but the Three Stripes is answering it anyway with the "What the Milwaukee" (W.T.M.) Forum sneaker.

True to its name, the W.T.M. sneaker is a colorful conglomeration of the people and places that make Milwaukee what it is.

Swatches of giraffe print, white bricks, and bird-littered skies make up the bulk of the multi-printed shoe that's a wearable homage to the Brew City. Go Bucks!

The decked-out sneaker is a collaboration with long-time adidas partner Eric James.

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Now these aren't just regular degular sneakers. They come with a little something extra. Beyond just being a curiously discordant shoe, the W.T.M. Forum also acts as a magic ticket.

Each pair will include a Summerfest 2026 ticket as well as an insert detailing the story and references behind each design element. Talk about a gift that keeps on giving.

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Held in June and July in Milwaukee, Summer Fest is a multi-day music festival, and there will also be an on-the-ground experience for the wider re-release of the W.T.M. Forum, including exclusive access and giveaways. It's more than just a shoe. It's an experience as well.

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