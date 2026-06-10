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adidas' W.T.M. Forum Sneaker Is Putting Milwaukee on the Map

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
adidas
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adidas is finally answering the age-old question: What if the city of Milwaukee were a sneaker?

Ok, so that might not be one of life's most pertinent quandaries, but the Three Stripes is answering it anyway with the "What the Milwaukee" (W.T.M.) Forum sneaker. 

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True to its name, the W.T.M. sneaker is a colorful conglomeration of the people and places that make Milwaukee what it is.

Swatches of giraffe print, white bricks, and bird-littered skies make up the bulk of the multi-printed shoe that's a wearable homage to the Brew City. Go Bucks!

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The decked-out sneaker is a collaboration with long-time adidas partner Eric James.

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Now these aren't just regular degular sneakers. They come with a little something extra. Beyond just being a curiously discordant shoe, the W.T.M. Forum also acts as a magic ticket. 

Each pair will include a Summerfest 2026 ticket as well as an insert detailing the story and references behind each design element. Talk about a gift that keeps on giving.

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Held in June and July in Milwaukee, Summer Fest is a multi-day music festival, and there will also be an on-the-ground experience for the wider re-release of the W.T.M. Forum, including exclusive access and giveaways. It's more than just a shoe. It's an experience as well.

shop adidas here
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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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