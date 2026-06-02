It's Time to Take Under Armour's Fashion Game Seriously — This Collab is Proof (EXCLUSIVE)

In its thirty years of developing top-of-the-range sports equipment, Under Armour has crossed over into the “fashion” world only a handful of times with varying levels of success. One time was an A$AP Rocky collaboration that predicted the return of chunky 2000s skate shoes, another was the surprisingly suave dad shoes it seeded to fashion insiders a few years ago, and most notable was the Demna-era Balenciaga collaboration from 2024.

This year promises to be different.

Under Armour is celebrating its third decade in the business in 2026 and doing so with the most fashion-forward collaborations in its history. The first of those, which Highsnobiety is premiering exclusively, is with Marine Serre.

Serre’s label, an LVMH prize winner which has established itself as a Parisian fashion mainstay through inventive upcycling and celebrity-favorite couture dressmaking (like the dress made from old wristwatches for Hailey Bieber), is directing its focus to Under Armour’s 2000s archives to find common ground in baselayers, the literal “armour” which Under Armour was founded to create and a cornerstone of Marine Serre’s “Second Skin” practice.

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Utilizing Under Armour’s moisture-wicking compression “HeatGear” technology, the duo produced a wide range of 2000s-coded skintight layers where Marine Serre’s signature moon print decorates panels engineered for movement and is even incorporated into Under Armour’s UA logo. On foot, the duo resurrects an old running shoe not available since the late 2000s, adding monochrome gradients to the sneaker’s mesh underlays.

The collection is similar to the aforementioned Balenciaga range in the sense that it’s logo-fied and tweaked Under Armour training apparel that retains its functionality. But while Balenciaga is a household name, Marine Serre represents Under Armour’s new niche of artful young streetwear-aligned labels.

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The Marine Serre range releases on June 5 via the brand’s website, just a week after Under Armour unveiled leather jackets produced with LA’s leader in avant luxury streetwear, 424.

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And this is only a couple of months after Playboi Carti, fashion royalty for a new generation of leather-clad goths, released a music video with Travis Scott wearing an Under Armour x Opium skull cap that sparked reports of a potential multi-year partnership.

Little wonder 2026 is shaping up to be Under Armour’s biggest, most fashionable year to date.

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