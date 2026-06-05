An Ex-Apple Designer & Louis Vuitton Invented a New Kind of Suitcase (EXCLUSIVE)

Of everything Marc Newson has created, from the Apple Watch to the first electric Ferrari to the twisting staircase in Karl Lagerfeld’s home, his most storied design is one of his earliest. The Lockheed Lounge chair bent panels of aluminum into a curving futuristic form and was so prescient that it holds the record for the most expensive functional design object by a living creator, auctioning for around $3.2 million in 2015.

By contrast, his newest aluminum invention is a steal. Newson has created the world’s first rivet-free aluminum suitcase for Louis Vuitton, with prices starting at $4,700. And Highsnobiety has an exclusive look at the new luggage.

The Louis Vuitton Horizon, a rectangular four-wheeled suitcase designed by Newson and first released ten years ago, is launching in aluminum on June 12. It’s the first-ever aluminum LV case, and even more than that, it entirely rethinks how aluminum bags are made.

“The simpler an object appears and the more fluid its aesthetic, the more complex its design tends to be,” Louis Vuitton said in a press release, and this bag is proof.

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While the sleek new suitcase appears simple, with its boxy styling, there’s more to it than what initially meets the eye. Newson developed an ultra-thin frame system that attaches to the single-piece 3D-molded shell, meaning there are no rivets interrupting its clean lines and no folding of the aluminum, a first in luggage design.

That’s what happens when you invite an ex-Apple designer to create a suitcase. This suitcase is effectively the iPhone of luggage — the exterior may seem simple but the interior is cutting-edge.

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