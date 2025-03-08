Somehow, Nike's Beautifully Textural Jordan 1 Looks Even Better Than Before

The return of so many iconic Jordan sneakers, like the "Bred" 1s and "Black Metallic" 5s, may be the main headline for the Jordan Brand's 40th anniversary. But the label's Rare Air collection is also worthy of attention, arriving as an offering of classic Jordan models designed with these neat unique details.

For instance, the pack's Air Jordan 4 features a removable branded tongue patch, while the Jordan 3's "Nike Air" logo on the heel gets flipped, details never yet seen on these models (hence making them rare Air pieces).

Most of the collection follows the same color theme of blue, red, and black, almost like blending some of Jordan's iconic colorways into one. However, one sneaker, a Jordan 1 High, stands out more from the rest with an even more unique design and color scheme.

The Jordan 1 Retro High "Cinnabar" is undoubtedly the most delicious pair so far, offering up not just a beautiful melange of vintage-style coloring but tasteful materials. The sneaker appears with crisp leather textures and hairy suede touches, joined by an incredibly plush collar.

The Jordan 1 looks almost aged, thanks to its rust brown "Cinnabar" and "Sail" off-white palette. Although it may not look like the part, the Jordan 1 is part of the Rare Air squad, as confirmed by its blue and red labeling on the tongue and insoles.

The "Rare Air" rollout is anticipated to kick off with the debut of the Jordan 1 High "Cinnabar" and the "Deep Royal Blue" 1s. The textural pairs are expected to release in April, with the rest of the collection — the Jordan 3 and Jordan 4 — anticipated to drop afterward.