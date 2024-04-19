Air Jordan's Rule-Breaking Grails Are Making a Comeback

I'll admit that I’m not the biggest Air Jordan guy on the planet, but even I know that the return of the High ’85 “Bred”, Michael Jordan’s first signature Nike sneaker, is a seriously major moment.

Making a comeback forty years after its inception, the predominantly black and red sneaker is a shoe renowned for changing the world of basketball footwear amidst a time when NBA rulings stated that on-court sneakers had to be at least 51 percent white.

With only a white-colored midsole (which is a lot less than 51 percent), the Air Jordan High ‘85 “Bred” gave the NBA the middle finger with a black and red combo, a style that earned Michael Jordan a $5,000 every time he wore them, albeit a fine duly covered by Nike, of course.

Anyways, four decades and a truck load of excellent Air Jordans later, the famed “Bred” sneaker is making its return and looking virtually identical to how it did back in ‘85. What the hell is it’s secret?!

Nike 1 / 2

Although this isn’t the first time the “Bred” (or the “Banned” as it became affectionately known) has been given a re-release, it is the first time that it’s come back as a like-for-like remake of the OG — something fans have long been calling for.

The legendary Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Bred” isn't slated to release until Spring 2025 to officially commemorate its 40th birthday, so rest assured there’s still some time to devise a plan on how exactly you’re going to get your hands (and your feet) on a pair.

Or if you can't wait, you could cop an original pair for almost $90,000 on StockX, if that takes your fancy?