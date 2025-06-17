The Return of Nike's Most Classic (& Fruity) Jordan 5 Sneaker

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com. ( Sponsored Story )

No classic is safe from revival, especially during Jordan Brand's 40th birthday.

For its next trick, the Nike line brings back one of the most iconic and fruitiest Jordan 5 sneakers, the Air Jordan 5 "Grape."

The "Grape" Jordan 5s were one of the first original AJ5 colorways to debut in 1990, alongside the "Black Metallic," "Fire Red," and "White Fire Red."

The "Grape" Jordans were kind of the unicorn of the lineup, as they stepped away from the traditional Jordan colors (also the Bulls' colors) in favor of something more fun and vibrant.

Its standout look made it an instant icon. Even IRL stars like Will Smith loved them.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

As the sneaker-loving Fresh Prince, Smith rocked the "Grape" Jordan 5s on set along with several other of MJ's signature sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Nike even returned the love with the Air Jordan 5 Retro NRG "Fresh Prince," a laceless version of the "Grape" Jordan 5s designed for Smith's 50th birthday. The special pairs not only recognized the Fresh Prince's forever connection to the sneaker but also the "Grape" 5s as a pop culture relic.

History repeats itself with the 2025 launch.

The reborn sneakers are super faithful to the 1990 design, making them a dream for sneakerheads looking to relive the magic of the original pairs.

Nike notes that it retooled the collar and toe box the achieve the same look as the OG Jordan 5s. The Jordan 5 "Grape" even features the Nike Air Stamp on the heel, marking the first retro release to do so since the initial release.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The 2025 pairs also bring back the crisp leather uppers, transparent netting, and the colorful shark teeth on the midsole.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Nike's Jordan 5 "Grape" shoes will make its grand re-entrance to the sneaker game on June 21. They'll release through Nike's SNKRS app and select retailers for $215.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.