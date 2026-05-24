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Nike’s ACG Air Max Boot Is Good. The Rugged Sneaker Spin-Off Is Even Better

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Air Max Goadome Low model landed earlier this year, debuting in two nice street-ready colorways. After that, the low-top "sneaker" kind of disappeared.

It turns out, it had to go back to the shop for some minor adjustments.

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Nothing crazy, though. Nike just updated the eyelets and added new hiking-style laces, giving it an even tougher look.

Other than that, it's still the same shrunken Goadome boot as before. It still features the smooth leather uppers, perforations, and chunky soles filled with maximum Air, details borrowed from the original taller ACG Air Max boot.

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But of course, it's all styled in low-top format, which makes it more of an super outdoor Air Max sneaker, really.

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It's unknown when the new and improved Air Max Goadome Low sneaker will drop. However, according to sneaker leakers, they will arrive sometime this year on Nike's website, picking up where the debut left off.

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Hopefully, more colorways will also be on the menu.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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