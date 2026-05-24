Nike’s ACG Air Max Boot Is Good. The Rugged Sneaker Spin-Off Is Even Better

Nike's Air Max Goadome Low model landed earlier this year, debuting in two nice street-ready colorways. After that, the low-top "sneaker" kind of disappeared.

It turns out, it had to go back to the shop for some minor adjustments.

Nothing crazy, though. Nike just updated the eyelets and added new hiking-style laces, giving it an even tougher look.

Other than that, it's still the same shrunken Goadome boot as before. It still features the smooth leather uppers, perforations, and chunky soles filled with maximum Air, details borrowed from the original taller ACG Air Max boot.

But of course, it's all styled in low-top format, which makes it more of an super outdoor Air Max sneaker, really.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It's unknown when the new and improved Air Max Goadome Low sneaker will drop. However, according to sneaker leakers, they will arrive sometime this year on Nike's website, picking up where the debut left off.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Hopefully, more colorways will also be on the menu.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.