Nike’s Crimson-Colored Air Max Is Crispy Clean

Another day, another Nike Air Max 95. This is not a complaint, by the way. There's no such thing as too many Air Max 95s, especially when they look this good.

The newest pairs land in this summer-ready "White/Light Crimson" colorway, which is sort of similar to the original "Comet Red" pairs (which recently returned to Earth).

Like the OG sneakers, the "Light Crimson" Air Maxes master that balance of neutral colors and red pops. But the latest pairs feature wavy grey layers, sprinkled with red throughout. Specifically, crimson red strikes the eyelets, tongue, and logos. The Air bubbles, too.

It's been another great year for the Air Max 95, which has seen several solid drops, from World Cup-ready iterations to Big Bubble Tech releases.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The "Light Crimson" shoes aren't some crazy, hyped release, though. It's just your basic Air Max 95 sneaker, ready for summer rotations.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Retailing for $190, the Nike Air Max "Light Crimson" sneakers are now available on Snipes' website.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.