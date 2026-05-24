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Nike’s Crimson-Colored Air Max Is Crispy Clean

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Another day, another Nike Air Max 95. This is not a complaint, by the way. There's no such thing as too many Air Max 95s, especially when they look this good.

The newest pairs land in this summer-ready "White/Light Crimson" colorway, which is sort of similar to the original "Comet Red" pairs (which recently returned to Earth).

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Like the OG sneakers, the "Light Crimson" Air Maxes master that balance of neutral colors and red pops. But the latest pairs feature wavy grey layers, sprinkled with red throughout. Specifically, crimson red strikes the eyelets, tongue, and logos. The Air bubbles, too.

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It's been another great year for the Air Max 95, which has seen several solid drops, from World Cup-ready iterations to Big Bubble Tech releases.

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The "Light Crimson" shoes aren't some crazy, hyped release, though. It's just your basic Air Max 95 sneaker, ready for summer rotations.

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Retailing for $190, the Nike Air Max "Light Crimson" sneakers are now available on Snipes' website.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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