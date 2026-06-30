Jordan's Ballet Sneaker Is Officially on Pointe

Jordan has been on point. Now it's literally on pointe. See, Jordan doesn't just do the courts. It's also in the business of ballet. See, the Jordan Pointe is a curious mix between an Air Jordan sneaker and a ballet flat.

Like, if you want to talk about hybrid shoes, this is the mixiest of them all.

Jarring yet intriguing, the Jordan Pointe wears a smooth leather outsole and a chunky outsole that doesn't look anything like what you'd see at the Paris Opera Ballet. Elsewhere, Jordan brings back some of the pirouette energy with black satin laces, complemented by a hidden lace-up system that can be styled in multiple ways.

As far as Nike's ballet operations, the Swoosh is quite fond of all things plié-adjacent, as evidenced by dance-happy shoes like the Shox Z Calistra or the Air Superfly FMME.

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Nike and Jordan are known to get down when it comes to basketball and the like, but it has also made a concerted effort to embrace the aesthetics of other genres, and ballet is by far one of the cutest outputs to date.

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Now, obviously, this is not the shoe you want to wear to pursue your Misty Copeland dreams IRL, but it's a great hybrid option for those who want something playful and honorific.

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