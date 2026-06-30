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Jordan's Ballet Sneaker Is Officially on Pointe

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
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Jordan has been on point. Now it's literally on pointe. See, Jordan doesn't just do the courts. It's also in the business of ballet. See, the Jordan Pointe is a curious mix between an Air Jordan sneaker and a ballet flat.

Like, if you want to talk about hybrid shoes, this is the mixiest of them all.

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Jarring yet intriguing, the Jordan Pointe wears a smooth leather outsole and a chunky outsole that doesn't look anything like what you'd see at the Paris Opera Ballet. Elsewhere, Jordan brings back some of the pirouette energy with black satin laces, complemented by a hidden lace-up system that can be styled in multiple ways.

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As far as Nike's ballet operations, the Swoosh is quite fond of all things plié-adjacent, as evidenced by dance-happy shoes like the Shox Z Calistra or the Air Superfly FMME.

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Nike and Jordan are known to get down when it comes to basketball and the like, but it has also made a concerted effort to embrace the aesthetics of other genres, and ballet is by far one of the cutest outputs to date.

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Now, obviously, this is not the shoe you want to wear to pursue your Misty Copeland dreams IRL, but it's a great hybrid option for those who want something playful and honorific.

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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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