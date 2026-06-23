Nike’s Techy Mary Jane Isn’t Just a Silver Bullet — It’s a Silver Ballerina

Nike's Shox Z Calistra is back shining like the star that it is. The techy ballet model continues its debut, landing in this gleaming metallic silver colorway for its latest drop.

The whole hybrid setup gets coated in silver, including the Mary Jane-style straps, interiors, and even the famously bouncy Shox columns. It also keeps its molded leather uppers, which give it that futuristic-tech vibe.

And what to call this new sparkling Calistra? Silver Bullet? Nah, Nike already has those. These are silver ballerinas.

Nike

Nike's Calistra initially came out in the early 2000s, but it wasn't nearly as buzzy as it is today. Now that ballet sneakers are the ultimate cool-girl shoe, the Calistra is having its proper moment. Finally.

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It's already received some solid spins from Labelhood and Naked (as we speak, the Copenhagen brand is even gearing up for round two). At the same time, the general-release colorways have been just as stylish. Nike has introduced several rotation-ready schemes, like "Pale Ivory" and "Black. And these new "Metallic Silver" pairs confirm there's more to come.

The silver Shox Z Calistra shoes are scheduled to drop at Nike's overseas stores on July 1. It will be joined by a light pink colorway, which really leans into its ballet-coded charm.

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