Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Techy Mary Jane Isn’t Just a Silver Bullet — It’s a Silver Ballerina

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Shox Z Calistra is back shining like the star that it is. The techy ballet model continues its debut, landing in this gleaming metallic silver colorway for its latest drop.

The whole hybrid setup gets coated in silver, including the Mary Jane-style straps, interiors, and even the famously bouncy Shox columns. It also keeps its molded leather uppers, which give it that futuristic-tech vibe.

Shop Nike
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And what to call this new sparkling Calistra? Silver Bullet? Nah, Nike already has those. These are silver ballerinas.

Nike's Calistra initially came out in the early 2000s, but it wasn't nearly as buzzy as it is today. Now that ballet sneakers are the ultimate cool-girl shoe, the Calistra is having its proper moment. Finally.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's already received some solid spins from Labelhood and Naked (as we speak, the Copenhagen brand is even gearing up for round two). At the same time, the general-release colorways have been just as stylish. Nike has introduced several rotation-ready schemes, like "Pale Ivory" and "Black. And these new "Metallic Silver" pairs confirm there's more to come.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The silver Shox Z Calistra shoes are scheduled to drop at Nike's overseas stores on July 1. It will be joined by a light pink colorway, which really leans into its ballet-coded charm.

Shop Nike

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike’s Slime-Green Air Max Is an Otherworldly Tech Flex
  • Nike’s Latest Game-Ready AF1 Just Made Accessorizing a Sport
  • Nike’s Beautiful Floral-Covered Sneaker Is a Late Bloomer (& That's Okay)
  • Jordan’s Elderly Everyday Mule Is from the Future
  • Nike’s 30-Year-Old Air Max Wears a Summer “Mink” Coat
What To Read Next
  • AURALEE Is So Good at Improving New Balance Shoes It Designed Its Own (EXCLUSIVE)
  • adidas’ Crisp AF Sneaker Wears Good Denim
  • Nike’s Nicely Woven Air Forces Ooze Bottega Flavor
  • Nike’s Slime-Green Air Max Is an Otherworldly Tech Flex
  • At Fashion Week, When the Going Gets Hot, the Hot Go Sleeveless
  • Nike’s Techy Mary Jane Isn’t Just a Silver Bullet — It’s a Silver Ballerina
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now