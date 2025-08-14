Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Kapital Kapsizes

Written by Donovan Barnett in Style
Kapital
This isn’t your grandad’s fishing gear, though he’d look great in it. Kapital’s 2025 Fall/Winter "KAPSIZE RULE" collection is ostensibly about fisherman fashion though the end result looks more like a Midwestern folk hero on a river-to-tundra saga.

The collection is a catch worth biting, even if you’re not waking up at 5 a.m. digging for worms. Across Kapital's heroically huge lineup of outfits, frontier folk meets fishing camp functionality in trout tees, fur-trimmed parkas, lodge knits, and blanket capes ready for anywhere from a Hokkaido riverbank to a snowy Midwestern lodge.

This is glamp-fishing, a promise of reels that exist beyond Instagram.

The absurdity is there, sure, but so is the craft, Kapital knows materials, and here they’re built for fishing function and fashionable flair. Anglercore anyone?

Silhouettes are roomy and rich, with Kapital smiley patches occasionally peeking from loose printed knits like a Rorschach test.

River-to-tundra dressing plays out in durable, weather-ready fabrics. You'll find fur-trimmed parkas for cooler nights upriver, layered knits and blanket capes for the cabin, and blanket-lined barn jackets for brisk mornings at the feed store.

Your grandad might even borrow those roomy military-green nylon cargos to stash his tackle box the next time he reenacts the old man and the lake.

And that’s the Kapital trick, turning a functional, blue-collar archetype into something romantic without sanding down the grit. Did Kapital go overboard? Maybe. But that's what Kapital always does.

The newly LVMH-backed label might have the budget to indulge, but it’s always told big, long-winded visual stories. The upside? Fall/Winter 2025 may be massive but it’s also as deep as a river.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
