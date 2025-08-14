Kapital Kapsizes

This isn’t your grandad’s fishing gear, though he’d look great in it. Kapital’s 2025 Fall/Winter "KAPSIZE RULE" collection is ostensibly about fisherman fashion though the end result looks more like a Midwestern folk hero on a river-to-tundra saga.

The collection is a catch worth biting, even if you’re not waking up at 5 a.m. digging for worms. Across Kapital's heroically huge lineup of outfits, frontier folk meets fishing camp functionality in trout tees, fur-trimmed parkas, lodge knits, and blanket capes ready for anywhere from a Hokkaido riverbank to a snowy Midwestern lodge.

This is glamp-fishing, a promise of reels that exist beyond Instagram.

The absurdity is there, sure, but so is the craft, Kapital knows materials, and here they’re built for fishing function and fashionable flair. Anglercore anyone?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Silhouettes are roomy and rich, with Kapital smiley patches occasionally peeking from loose printed knits like a Rorschach test.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

River-to-tundra dressing plays out in durable, weather-ready fabrics. You'll find fur-trimmed parkas for cooler nights upriver, layered knits and blanket capes for the cabin, and blanket-lined barn jackets for brisk mornings at the feed store.

Your grandad might even borrow those roomy military-green nylon cargos to stash his tackle box the next time he reenacts the old man and the lake.

And that’s the Kapital trick, turning a functional, blue-collar archetype into something romantic without sanding down the grit. Did Kapital go overboard? Maybe. But that's what Kapital always does.

The newly LVMH-backed label might have the budget to indulge, but it’s always told big, long-winded visual stories. The upside? Fall/Winter 2025 may be massive but it’s also as deep as a river.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.