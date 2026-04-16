The World's Rarest Denim Makes an Insane Pair of Jorts

Does it get more insane than Kapital Century Denim jorts? I put it to you that it does not.

Kapital's Century Denim is perhaps the Japanese brand's single most prized material, a bespoke sashiko-stitched cotton denim often dyed with traditional persimmon or ink treatments that leaves it rigid, ready to be broken in. The process of making Century Denim is so intensive that, legend has it, Kapital has to enlist four separate factories just to produce it.

It looks unlike any other raw denim on the market because it is unlike any other raw denim on the market. Though sometimes still offered in indigo, Kapital's Century Denim is more frequently earthy and brown, its countless little stitches creating three-dimensional texture exaggerated through wear. Even as Kapital's tastes have evolved — although, folks, let's be clear! The LVMH deal changed nothing in the brand's day to day — Century Denim has been a constant (as has its prices. That extra processing costs a pretty penny).

Even its application has hardly changed. Until now, Kapital almost exclusively deployed Century Denim in conventional trucker jackets and jeans, never anything weirder than an overall. These giant jorts represent a radical departure for a radical textile.

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About time, really. Kapital has evolved to centralize the goofy, fun — but always well-made — stuff that used to be a blip in its huge collections. But enough smiley-face camo and bandana tees! It's about time that Kapital's signature material followed suit.

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These shorts are part of Kapital's typically gigantic Spring/Summer 2026, which includes everything from XXXL rugby shirts to palm tree-printed chore coats. The overarching theme is beachside livin' (mind you, the collection's title, "Isla Bonita" is probably not a Madonna reference) and the shorts are a direct homage to the cropped pants worn by rice farmers who toil on Japanese islands.

And they're good, too! Kapital gets a lot of hype for a lot of reasons but it really is great at making clothes.

These shorts could've just been oversized jean-shorts made of Century Denim and still been a big deal. But they're instead thoughtful cropped trousers fitted with pleats on their front and rear that reign in the volume, while deep angled pockets keep necessaries from tumbling out. The shape, combined with the fabric, really makes it clear that these are the final boss of jorts — these things simply do not get cooler or wilder (or wider).

Available at stores like Blue In Green for around $500 in both kakishibu and sumi variations, the Century Denim jorts are just plain good. They don't really need to be justified. What a beautiful way to flip the script on a well-established Kapital klassic.

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