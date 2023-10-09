The Best High-Quality Blank Sweats in Streetwear And Beyond

Blank sweats are the bedrock of the streetwear game. Regardless of whether they feature a hood or not, they are universally worn garments and, for aspiring designers, they are some of the lowest barrier-to-entry products out there. See, to start a blank hoodie brand, it’s not like you have to literally make each hoodie yourself the way you would when it comes to, say, a pair of jeans. Thankfully for aspiring young design gods, there are companies out there that specialize in making blank hoodies that can be purchased wholesale, printed on, and sold to customers.

Now, this isn’t some kind of secret — every company from Supreme to a kid who just signed up for Big Cartel goes to companies who are known for their T-shirts and blank hoodies, even if it's just a jumping-off point (the big boys usually end up creating custom products using the company’s access to fabric and factories).

And though we all know about Champion and Gildan, we want to explore what other companies out there are turning out blank hoodies and sweaters good enough to wear sans adornments. These blanks don't need any eye-catching prints to be a mainstay in your wardrobe.

Peep the best blank hoodies and sweatshirts below

Les Tien Heavyweight Hoodie

Few items work harder than a heavyweight black hoodie in the fall/winter months. This one from Les Tien comes in cotton that's hand-made on a fine loom and rubbed with a steel brush for a vintage feel.

Entire Studios Box Crew

Entire Studios has pretty much mastered the art of creating boxy-fitting sweats. This crewneck hoodie is among the many pieces in its ever-evolving collection.

Lady White Co. Zip Hoodie

Lady White Co. specializes in creating wardrobe staples with finesse. It started with simple white T-shirts back in 2015 and has now expanded into sweats such as this hoodie crafted from dense 18oz cotton that goes through a napping process to give the inside a brushed feel.

C.P. Company Lens Detail Hoodie

For the days when a traditional kangaroo pocket isn't enough, C.P. Company has added a small pencil pocket on the left sleeve of this hoodie — and embellished it with the brand's signature lense branding, of course.

Lemaire Hoodie

Parisian label Lemaire is dedicated to creating high-quality, timeless garments and that can be seen in this hoodie. The style is crafted from yak jersey fleece, a fabric known for its heat retention, and has large cotton drawstrings.

BEAMS Plus Drawstring Hoodie

One of BEAMS many lines, BEAMS Plus channels its fondness of American post-war classics into contemporary collections from the heart of Harajuku. This hoodie is made in Japan from cotton fleece and has all the features found in a classic hoodie.

Auralee Super Milled Sweat Pullover Hoodie

Crafted from super-long cotton and bulky shrunken yarn, this hoodie gets its distinctive purple hue from being garment dyed. Once again, Auralee's expert craftsmanship is on full show.

Dries Van Noten Haxel Hoodie

A hood is an extra layer of comfort and protection on cold days, and Dries Van Noten's Haxel Hoodie has one of the biggest on the market. Throw the hood up on this hoodie and you could get lost inside it.

FOG - Fear Of God Essentials Raglan Sweatshirt

Creating everyday essentials is what Fear Of God's Essentials subline excels in (no surprises there). This sweatshirt comes in a waffle knit, cotton-blend fabric with raglan sleeves.

Acne Studios Hooded Sweatshirt

Visvim Amplus Hoodie

If you're the type that thrives on garments crafted in Japan then you can't go wrong with a legacy brand like Visvim. This midweight hoodie is unevenly dyed so each piece differs slightly.

Highsnobiety Garment Dyed Hoodie

Our garment-dyed hoodie is cut in a boxy fit for a more oversized look. The wardrobe staple is minimally decorated with a gradient color label and contrast stitching.

Engineered Garments Raglan Hoodie

A hoodie style that Engineered Garments continues to re-release thanks to its popularity, this USA-made style comes crafted from heavyweight cotton fleece and features a button closure on the hood.

Kapital Grosgrain-Trimmed Hoodie

