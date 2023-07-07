Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Got Owned So Hard That His Social Media Disintegrated

Written by Highsnobiety in Culture

As a wise person once said, "Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it."

On July 5, Darius Jackson realized that truth all too well.

Jackson is a fitness instructor best known for dating Keke Palmer, the 29-year-old actress who evolved from a successful child star and singer into a multitalented actress with resume highs that include Jordan Peele's Nope, Pixar's Lightyear, and animated series Big Mouth's spin-off, Human Resources.

The couple aren't married but they do have a child, Leodis, born in February 2023.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Palmer was in Los Vegas to celebrate July 4, where she capped a day of fun with an Usher concert, part of the singer's residency at Caesars Palace's Colosseum.

At one point, Usher pulled Palmer onstage for a performance of "There Goes My Baby," which she laughed and danced to, even joining in at one point. A video of the scene went semi-viral the next day, early on July 5.

Meanwhile, Darius Jackson fumed. He probably should've logged off at that point but, instead, replied to the clip of Palmer and Usher dancing.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

"It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom," Jackson tweeted. He immediately received some well-deserved pushback from people who reminded him that Palmer is an adult and therefore can wear whatever she wants.

Jackson didn't take this well.

"We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is," he whined. "I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

The dogpile was swift.

Jackson was so thoroughly owned by the deluge of replies that he deleted all of his social media accounts in shame.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Keke Palmer didn't actually weigh in on the controversy. Then again, a picture's worth a thousand words, and you can tell from the photo that she posted on Instagram July 5 that she is well and truly unbothered.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

One has to wonder whether or not Darius Jackson and Keke Palmer are, uh, good? He's gonna have to do a hell of a lot to save face after putting his whole foot in his mouth and then some.

It's not that Jackson merely said something dumb, either, he went out of his way to inexplicably call out the mother of his child. What went through his mind, who knows.

Maybe now that Jackson been owned so hard that he had to vanish off social media, he'll think twice before giving Palmer any business over what she wears.

