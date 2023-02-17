Kendall Jenner's Butt Can't Distract From Her Long-Ass Hands

So, it turns out Kendall Jenner has really long hands. Like, really long.

Following a recent grid post on the model’s 276 million follower-strong Instagram account (see slide three below), accusations have been flying around that Jenner’s been up to some Photoshop magic, after followers spotted that her right hand looked particularly elongated.

The 27 year old — who, in the image, was beach-bound wearing a skimpy bikini — has denied such allegations, and has even joined forces with best friend Hailey Bieber to prove the length of her hands with an impromptu IG story with the caption: “long ass hands”.

Instagram / @haileybieber

“While you’re sitting here analyzing, look how bizarre her hand looks normally,” said Bieber in the video. “This is live. Live footage of the hand.”

While we aren’t here to gather evidence and prove one way or another that Jenner did or did not in fact Photoshop her hand, it should be noted that if her hands are indeed as elongated E.T.'s, she’d make a pretty handy clarinet player (pun most definitely intended).