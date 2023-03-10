Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

No One Is Happy About Kendall Jenner Dating Bad Bunny

Written by Highsnobiety in Culture

We hit peak Jenner with alarming frequency these days and, though we're finally past Liongate, there's another matter to attend to. According to reports, Kendall Jenner (she of the suspiciously long fingers) has begun dating Bad Bunny.

The American model and Puerto Rican singer were linked earlier this week, when the two apparently left buzzy hangout spot The Bird Streets Club, where Jenner has been seen with some frequency.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Whispers indicate that the two were seen kissing, though there's nothing but rumors.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Plus, also worth noting that Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny weren't actually seen together, as they maneuvered their cars to block paparazzi shots, and they haven't actually confirmed the status of their relationship. One-off fling? Boyfriend and girlfriend? No one knows for sure.

In response, the internet has made its thoughts clear: dear god, say it ain't so.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

To be clear: no ill will towards Bad Bunny. Everyone loves him and deservedly so.

In fact, that's exactly why everyone's so upset. The idea is that you have Bad Bunny, this entirely likeable, utterly unproblematic celebrity whose music has essentially conquered the planet, and then you have Kendall Jenner, an omnipresent and frequently troublesome socialite never far from outrageousness.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

It's a match made in hell, according to Bad Bunny fans, though there are plenty of people relatively indifferent to the idea that he's dating Kendall Jenner.

Not that any of these reactions gifs will dissuade any famous folks from pairing up, obviously, but the exaggerated reactions are pretty unusual for a rumored tryst.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

We've witnessed similar blowbacks over recent couples like Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde but that particular example had plenty of extra baggage to go with it.

What's interesting here is simply how violently people are reacting to the mere idea of Kendall Jenner dating Bad Bunny.

Well, here's hoping they're prepared for the couple's inevitable Instagram reveal.

Shop our latest products

Sold out
Multiple colors
Snow PeakFire-Resistant 2 Layer Down Jacket Green
$655.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stepney Workers ClubDellow S-Strike Suede Grey
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Dries van NotenPinnet Long Pants Grey
$460.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • From Nike to Saucony, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • To Cap a Huge 2025, Bad Bunny Strips Down to the Basics
  • Bad Bunny’s Ballerina Sneaker Was Already Bold — Now It’s Gold
  • What's up With Bad Bunny's Weirdly Stylish Tourist Cap Obsession?
  • The Perfect adidas “Ballerina” Shoe Was Designed By... Bad Bunny?
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now