No One Is Happy About Kendall Jenner Dating Bad Bunny

We hit peak Jenner with alarming frequency these days and, though we're finally past Liongate, there's another matter to attend to. According to reports, Kendall Jenner (she of the suspiciously long fingers) has begun dating Bad Bunny.

The American model and Puerto Rican singer were linked earlier this week, when the two apparently left buzzy hangout spot The Bird Streets Club, where Jenner has been seen with some frequency.

Whispers indicate that the two were seen kissing, though there's nothing but rumors.

Plus, also worth noting that Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny weren't actually seen together, as they maneuvered their cars to block paparazzi shots, and they haven't actually confirmed the status of their relationship. One-off fling? Boyfriend and girlfriend? No one knows for sure.

In response, the internet has made its thoughts clear: dear god, say it ain't so.

To be clear: no ill will towards Bad Bunny. Everyone loves him and deservedly so.

In fact, that's exactly why everyone's so upset. The idea is that you have Bad Bunny, this entirely likeable, utterly unproblematic celebrity whose music has essentially conquered the planet, and then you have Kendall Jenner, an omnipresent and frequently troublesome socialite never far from outrageousness.

It's a match made in hell, according to Bad Bunny fans, though there are plenty of people relatively indifferent to the idea that he's dating Kendall Jenner.

Not that any of these reactions gifs will dissuade any famous folks from pairing up, obviously, but the exaggerated reactions are pretty unusual for a rumored tryst.

We've witnessed similar blowbacks over recent couples like Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde but that particular example had plenty of extra baggage to go with it.

What's interesting here is simply how violently people are reacting to the mere idea of Kendall Jenner dating Bad Bunny.

Well, here's hoping they're prepared for the couple's inevitable Instagram reveal.