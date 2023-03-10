Is Kendall Just Dating Bad Bunny for the Clout?

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny can't escape the inevitable question one must ask when two ultra-famous people begin (supposedly) dating: is one dating the other simply for the clout? In this case, is Kendall aiming to capitalize on the inherent clout afforded to Bad Bunny, (born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio)?

Long answer: Of course, almost certainly. Short answer: yeah, probably.

Whether it's Kanye "Ye" West, Travis Scott, or Travis Barker, the Kardashian-Jenner clan has a clear affinity for influential, taste-making musicians. And, given that momager supreme Kris Jenner has her hands in shaping every aspect of her family's career, why not give her second-youngest daughter a quick shot of cool by aligning her with Bad Bunny, perhaps the world's most-popular singer?

Well, a transactional makes plenty of sense on paper, but the folks on Twitter are less than thrilled.

Meanwhile, TikTok reactions are comparatively mixed.

Kendall and Bad Bunny were first linked in mid-February, following a random Photoshop gaffe on Jenner's end.

The duo supposedly "made out" in a Los Angeles club, according to reports, and were then seen leaving together, insofar as they entered waiting cars in quick succession.

Then, on February 20, Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner met the Biebers for a supposed double date in Beverly Hills.

Bad Bunny and Kendall independently used different entrances but both showed up and left at basically the same times.

No official confirmation on whether or not they're actually dating, BTW, just this circumstantial suspiciousness.

But, as they say, where there's smoke, there's fire.

Not hard to understand what Kendall would get out of the proposition: Bad Bunny is internationally beloved, famously stylish, and perhaps one of the least problematic, most likeable celebrities on the planet.

Plus, perhaps it gives Kendall's tequila brand a Spanish-speaking shot in the arm.

"Clout" is putting it mildly.

As for Bad Bunny, maybe he's just really into Kendall or perhaps his management team figures that it'll boost his status (which seems hard to believe since he's already basically at peak visibility).

Since Bad Bunny's English is supposedly fairly rudimentary and Kendall's Spanish is supposedly non-existent, that makes at least a little more sense.

