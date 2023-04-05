Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Won't Go IG Official, But They Will Go Horseback Riding

Sorry, Bad Bunny stans — it appears the Puerto Rican pop-star is still dating Kendall Jenner. The unlikely couple were spotted on a horseback riding date on Sunday, reigniting the internet's distaste for their rumored romance.

The duo were photographed together at Hidden Hills Equestrian Center outside of San Diego, California, an outing in line with Jenner's status as a self-proclaimed horse girl. They didn't just hit the trails — at one point, paparazzi shots show them sharing a horse as Jenner snapped selfies of the whole affair. (Condolences to the horse.)

From the start, Bad Bunny's fling with Jenner (which has yet to be confirmed by either party) has done more to enrage the internet than elicit congratulations for the seemingly happy couple.

The pair were first spotted leaving The Bird Streets Club together in February. Later in March, the musician and model were photographed kissing, a move that would seem to confirm their relationship. Still, the duo have remained tight-lipped on the status of their relationship, which almost certainly falls somewhere beyond the bounds of "just friends." In fact, Benito appeared to diss Jenner's ex, Devin Booker, during his feature on Eladio Carrión's "Coco Chanel."

Throughout the entire affair, Bad Bunny's fans have wasted no time in expressing their disappointment and bewilderment, wondering what on earth the singer — who seems to share zero common ground with Jenner — is thinking.