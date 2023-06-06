Kim Kardashian: Mother, Business Woman, Kendall Jenner Roast Queen

Ah, siblings. Nothing quite like them, is there? It's like they say, you can choose your friends, but not your family. They're the worst at the best of times and the best at the worst of times – the proof's well and truly in the pudding, as demonstrated by Kim Kardashian: businesswoman, mother, and sibling roast queen.

I can't really imagine a world where any of my three siblings would throw on a vintage-inspired graphic tee that featured pictures of my recent exes. Given that we're not even remotely famous, it would be a pretty niche, pretty uncomfortable in-joke to bring the public into – and something tells me the non-athlete, non-famous ex-flings of the world wouldn't be best pleased to see themselves featured.

When you're the most famous family on the planet, though, life's a little different.

In the Kardashian Klan, no relationship is sacred; the world is privy to the lot. From Khloe's very public stings with Tristan Thompson to Kim and Ye, Kim and Pete, Kendall and Bad Bunny, Kylie, and Travis Scott, whether you like to or want to or not, society demands you're given insight on the comings and goings on these ladies' love lives.

Playing to the eyes on their relationships, a new trailer for the third season of The Kardashians shows Kim rocking a graphic tee that takes a playful jab at her younger sister, features five of her NBA player exes surrounding Kendall with a slogan that reads "Kendall Starting Five."

The t-shirt's not a Kim Kustom, mind, should you will it, you can cop one for yourself online – although, again, wearing an ode to somebody else's love life is pretty obtuse; but hey, when in Rome (LA), I guess?