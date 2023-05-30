KENZO's History, Told Through The Medium of Vest

When Kenzo Takada founded his namesake label in 1970 by opening a boutique in Paris, he launched what has now become a fashion empire.

In over 50 years, a lot has changed: the brand's been picked up by LVMH, new creative directors have come and gone (with NIGO currently at the helm), and, of course, the label that you find in the clothes has gone through various iterations.

And if you happen to be curious about how the label has changed over the years, you're in the right place.

1 / 2 Kenzo Kenzo

The brand recently dropped an 'Archive Labels' Vest that includes a grand total of 90 labels from its history that have been re-issued and stitched onto the outside as a form of decoration.

From old labels for its KENZO Jeans collection to NIGO's current logo design, it's almost like a wearable museum piece diving into the history of the brand.

First shown on the runway for KENZO's sailorcore collection, the vest was originally styled together with nautical-themed wares such as the brand's sailor denim, bib and hat

Keep scrolling to shop KENZO.

Boke Boy Earring $195 KENZO Buy at Highsnobiety

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the Highsnobiety Shop.