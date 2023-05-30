Sign up to never miss a drop
KENZO's History, Told Through The Medium of Vest

in Style
When Kenzo Takada founded his namesake label in 1970 by opening a boutique in Paris, he launched what has now become a fashion empire.

In over 50 years, a lot has changed: the brand's been picked up by LVMH, new creative directors have come and gone (with NIGO currently at the helm), and, of course, the label that you find in the clothes has gone through various iterations.

And if you happen to be curious about how the label has changed over the years, you're in the right place.

The brand recently dropped an 'Archive Labels' Vest that includes a grand total of 90 labels from its history that have been re-issued and stitched onto the outside as a form of decoration.

From old labels for its KENZO Jeans collection to NIGO's current logo design, it's almost like a wearable museum piece diving into the history of the brand.

‘Archives Labels’ Vest

‘Archives Labels’ Vest

$1070

KENZO

Buy at Highsnobiety

First shown on the runway for KENZO's sailorcore collection, the vest was originally styled together with nautical-themed wares such as the brand's sailor denim, bib and hat

Keep scrolling to shop KENZO.

Sailor Bib

$350

KENZO

Buy at Highsnobiety

Sailor Loose Jeans

$570

KENZO

Buy at Highsnobiety

Patchwork Jumper

$935

KENZO

Buy at Highsnobiety

Wavy Stripe Cardigan

$795

KENZO

Buy at Highsnobiety
Boke Boy Earring

Boke Boy Earring

$195

KENZO

Buy at Highsnobiety

‘BOKE Boy’ Travels Oversized Hoodie

$0

KENZO

Buy at Highsnobiety
Boke Flower T-Shirt

Boke Flower T-Shirt

$230

KENZO

Buy at Highsnobiety

BOKE Boy Crossbody Bag

$350

KENZO

Buy at Highsnobiety

