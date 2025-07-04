After 30 Years of Collaborating, Nigo & Futura Break New Ground

Futura 2000 estimates that he’s been friends with Nigo for around 30 years. And, as with many of Nigo’s close friends, he’s been involved in a fair share of the pioneering Japanese fashion designer’s many collaborations.

From record covers to early A Bathing Ape collections, the duo has been a formidable force. There was even a recent auction, held by Pharrell’s Joopiter platform, stocking the many cultural artifacts they’ve amassed over decades of collaborating.

But the duo is still finding ways to break new ground.

Despite Nigo being the creative director of KENZO for the past four years, Futura 2000 is just now launching his first KENZO collaboration. And it includes a personal milestone for the storied graffiti artist.

“Nigo asked me what I could do based on the KENZO flower,” Futura 2000 told Highsnobiety when walking us through the collection in KENZO’s Paris store, pausing at a flowy women’s two-piece covered in a spray paint-effect print. “I’ve never done womenswear before, in any capacity,”

And the womenswear doesn’t end with that silky shirt and pants. A wide-ranging collection, the KENZO x Futura 2000 range also includes multi-colored raincoats or washed-out black denim jackets (with matching jeans).

Meanwhile, there are pinstripe shirts dotted with Futura x KENZO branding or kimono-style denim jackets for the fellas. Plus, matching hats, bags, wallets, and pins for all to enjoy.

Futura 2000 has graffitied on practically every type of wearable KENZO makes, and the vast selection is dropping on July 11. However, some of the collaboration is available now via a digital pre-launch on KENZO’s website.

If you were fortunate enough to cop a pair of Futura’s much-hyped Nike Dunk sneakers from last year, some of the prints on this KENZO collection might look familiar. The blotchy pale blue and grassy green all-over print featured here is reminiscent of that sneaker colorway.

Futura might’ve just dropped the perfect companion to one of the greatest Nike Dunks in recent history.

