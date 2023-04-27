Sign up to never miss a drop
Kenzo's Parisian Dream Home Is Up For Sale

in DesignWords By Sam Cole
Oh no, you've done it again! You've lost half a day scrolling through real estate platforms, watching countless architecture vids on Youtube, and conjuring up visions of your dream home. It's okay; we've all been there – and via Christie's, The Kenzo House is taking us straight back.

When it comes to headline-snatching homes, Kanye West has been the proprietor of several; whether they're priced in the 50s of millions of dollars, across the street from his ex-wife, or rotting away from the inside out, that portfolio remains one of desire.

That being said, there's far more to beautiful homes than the comings and goings of their celebrity settlers or obscene interior choices (looking at you, Drake).

Some homes, like the Kenzo House, offer a slice of history, a taste of architecture that not only inspires but offers a sense of peace and tranquility. Aside from protection, these are the essential qualities of the spaces that we call home, and this Parisian dream house ticks every box.

First built by the late Japanese designer Kenzo Takada in 1993, the Kenzo House was later redesigned by architect Kengo Kuma, retaining its original integrity with a more refined, delicate balance that resonates throughout the home.

Coming in at an enormous 13,778-square-foot (which is over 13x bigger than a large apartment in most city centers), the house boasts a total of 7 bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as an additional 2 partial bathrooms, for a total of 18 rooms.

Built around its own interior courtyard, the space offers unparalleled zen, thanks to its material composition of cedar wood, bamboo, stone, and ceramic, resulting in an equilibrium with its koi pond cherry and maple trees, junipers, lichens, mosses, rocks, and waterfalls.

 

Quintessentially Japanese, the Kenzo House lacks excess, instead utilizing its spaces to offer freedom and a centered ambiance rich in natural light and minimalistic finesse.

While the price remains elusive, available upon request from Christie's, have no doubt; its asking price will be a little more than ear-watering.

