The Wildest Watch In Switzerland Is a Reebok Pump (EXCLUSIVE)

The rumors are true. A ‘90s icon is back – and we’re not talking about Meg Ryan. The Reebok Pump is returning for 2026, and to really ring in its revival, Swiss watchmaker H. Moser & Cie has designed a Reebok Pump watch. And we’re not just talking about a logo slapped down on the dial but a full-blown pumpable timepiece.

Why is the watch world getting so hung up on a shoe? Well, the Reebok Pump wasn’t just any old sneaker. It was an era-defining shoe that featured a built-in inflation system allowing wearers to tailor the fit by "pumping" the button on the tongue. It was a smash hit back when it debuted in the late '80s and quickly became the sneaker to own, made famous in the '90s by Shaquille O'Neal and Jay-Z before it was immortalized by Tupac Shakur in 1992's Juice. Pump hype cannot be oversold, but you really had to be there.

Moser leans fully into the revival with the Streamliner Pump, reworking one of its signature collections into something entirely more subversive. The result is a pair of new watches crafted from forged quartz fiber, a material rarely seen in watchmaking, which gives the case a muted almost matte-like finish.

Offered in black and white in an edition of 250 pieces each, the Reebok homage manifests as an orange pusher on the case side. Press it and the watch is powered. Each pump delivers one hour of “charge” but even once fully loaded, there is no harm in continuing, if only for the simple satisfaction of pumping for the love of the game.

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“This launch talks to our base customers with nostalgia for the ‘90s,” says H. Moser & Cie co-founder Bertrand Meylan. “But at the same time, it’s a talking piece to attract people to the brand. It’s important for us to explore a new field.”

In the tradition-bound world of watchmaking, Moser has carved out a reputation as a provocateur, the kind of brand unafraid to get rebellious with couture-level watchmaking. Case in point: it once created a watch made of cheese, proving its ideas are anything but... moldy (sorry).

Those lucky enough to score one of the limited edition Streamliner Pump models will walk away with a pair of Reebok shoes to match their H. Moser watch, perfect way to pledge allegiance to a long-gone but still-nostalgic sneaker.

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This one is less about telling the time than tapping into the culture around it, a compelling enough formula that Formula 1 Team driver Pierre Gasly showed up to the watch's launch in Geneva to pump it up himself.